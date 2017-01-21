Manchester City reportedly enter the race to sign Burnley's £20m-rated defender Michael Keane.

Manchester City have reportedly expressed interest in signing Burnley's in-demand defender Michael Keane.

The 24-year-old has already been subject of interest from Leicester City and Everton this month following his performances for the Clarets, for whom he has been an ever-present in the Premier League this season.

According to The Sun, interest in the former Manchester United man "has grown dramatically in recent days" and Pep Guardiola's side have now entered the bidding.

The newspaper claims that the side had hoped to keep hold of Keane for the remainder of the season before selling him on in the summer, but with the transfer fee likely to reach £20m, they are now considering allowing a deal to happen this month.

Keane moved to Turf Moor from United in January 2015 for a fee believed to be around £2.2m.