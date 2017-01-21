New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester City 'enter race for Michael Keane'

Michael Keane for Burnley on January 5, 2015
© Getty Images
Manchester City reportedly enter the race to sign Burnley's £20m-rated defender Michael Keane.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 22:11 UK

Manchester City have reportedly expressed interest in signing Burnley's in-demand defender Michael Keane.

The 24-year-old has already been subject of interest from Leicester City and Everton this month following his performances for the Clarets, for whom he has been an ever-present in the Premier League this season.

According to The Sun, interest in the former Manchester United man "has grown dramatically in recent days" and Pep Guardiola's side have now entered the bidding.

The newspaper claims that the side had hoped to keep hold of Keane for the remainder of the season before selling him on in the summer, but with the transfer fee likely to reach £20m, they are now considering allowing a deal to happen this month.

Keane moved to Turf Moor from United in January 2015 for a fee believed to be around £2.2m.

Robert Snodgrass of Hull City controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round: second leg match between Hull City and AS Trencin at KC Stadium on August 7, 2014
Read Next:
Burnley turn attentions to Hull winger?
>
View our homepages for Michael Keane, Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester City 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Michael Keane for Burnley on January 5, 2015
Manchester City 'enter race for Michael Keane'
 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Result: Tottenham Hotspur peg back Manchester City in enthralling match
Team News: Jesus starts on City benchGuardiola: 'Aguero has extended City deal'Liverpool to make offer for Joe Hart?Report: Pellegrini wants Silva, NasriLeeds favourites to sign Fabian Delph
Pep Guardiola 'loves' watching TottenhamGuardiola plays down Aguero meetingGuardiola: 'All my players must accept criticism'Guardiola plays down Jesus expectationMan City's Zuculini joins Verona on loan
> Manchester City Homepage
More Burnley News
Michael Keane for Burnley on January 5, 2015
Manchester City 'enter race for Michael Keane'
 Alex Pritchard of Spurs in action during the Barclays U21 Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur U21 and Everton U21 at Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground on August 10, 2015 in Enfield, England.
Swansea City, Burnley plan move for Norwich City winger Alex Pritchard?
 A general view prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Burnley and Arsenal at Turf Moor on April 11, 2015
Report: Burnley to complete £3.5m signing of Barnsley defender Marc Roberts
Burnley turn attentions to Hull winger?Result: Vokes, Gray fire Burnley into fourth roundDyche: 'Moyes doesn't need my sympathy'Bamford 'undergoing Middlesbrough medical'Puel: Burnley defeat "difficult to accept"
Dyche: 'You couldn't write Barton script'Result: Barton nets Burnley winner on PL returnTeam News: Three changes for SouthamptonBurnley make £13m Robbie Brady bid?Keane 'flattered' by transfer rumours
> Burnley Homepage
More Leicester City News
Michael Keane for Burnley on January 5, 2015
Manchester City 'enter race for Michael Keane'
 Shinji Okazaki in action during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Shinji Okazaki motivated to face "best friend" Maya Yoshida
 Luis Hernandez in action for Leicester City on August 19, 2016
Claudio Ranieri: 'Luis Hernandez free to leave Leicester City'
Ranieri hopeful of Leonardo Ulloa stayLeonardo Ulloa submits transfer request?Man United replace Real Madrid in rich listDrinkwater: 'Foxes on course to meet goals'Balague: 'Alaves showing most interest in Ulloa'
Claudio Ranieri backs Chelsea for titleLeicester attacker targeted by Schalke 04?Leicester forward to submit transfer request?Leicester reject Malaga bid for Hernandez?Hasselbaink: 'Costa vital to Chelsea'
> Leicester City Homepage
More Everton News
Michael Keane for Burnley on January 5, 2015
Manchester City 'enter race for Michael Keane'
 Gerard Deulofeu celebrates scoring Everton's third against Stoke on December 28, 2015
AC Milan: 'Negotiations ongoing for Gerard Deulofeu'
 Sam Allardyce bellows during the Premier League game between Southampton and Sunderland on March 5, 2016
Sam Allardyce unhappy with Seamus Coleman winner
Koeman: 'Aggression key to improved form'Result: Coleman nets late winner for EvertonTeam News: Everton unchanged for Palace tripEverton 'furious with Milan over Deulofeu announcement'Nigeria keen for Lookman to switch allegiances
Koeman hopeful of more January arrivalsKoeman open to Jagielka, Deulofeu exitsMilan 'unwilling to pay loan fee for Deulofeu'Algerian striker unlikely to sign for Everton?Everton to include McCarthy in Kone deal?
> Everton Homepage


Live Football
Africa Cup of Nations
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Cup
Scottish Championship
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
3Liverpool22136351272445
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Bournemouth2275103239-726
12Burnley2182112331-826
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2144132045-2516
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version