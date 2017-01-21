AC Milan confirm that 'negotiations are continuing' over a loan deal for Everton's out-of-favour winger Gerard Deulofeu.

AC Milan have said that 'negotiations are continuing' over a loan deal for Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu.

The Serie A side jumped the gun in announcing that they had completed a deal for the 22-year-old in a Twitter post on Friday evening, reportedly angering the Toffees as talks had not been concluded.

Milan promptly deleted the offending tweet and, quizzed about the situation on Saturday, Milan president Adriano Galliani confirmed that the deal was not yet complete.

"I am authorised to say that the negotiations for Deulofeu are continuing," he told reporters. "Are we feeling confident? The only thing I can say is that the negotiations continue."

Deulofeu has featured just 11 times for the Toffees under Ronald Koeman - seven of them as a substitute - and has not played in the league since early December.