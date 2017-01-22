West Ham United are close to announcing the arrival of young midfielder Nathan Holland from Everton on a permanent deal, according to a report.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder, a part of the Toffees' academy setup for nearly a decade, will likely be announced as a Hammers player on Sunday afternoon once agreeing personal terms.

Holland only signed his first professional contract with Everton last summer, but the Liverpool Echo claims that he will now bring his long-running association with the club to an end.

West Ham are said to be long-time admirers of the youngster, who never featured for the Merseyside outfit's senior side and had just five months to run on that contract signed last year.