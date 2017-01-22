Manchester City's backers will give manager Pep Guardiola all the money he needs to overhaul his ageing squad next summer, according to a report.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss has not had the desired impact at the Etihad Stadium since taking charge in the summer, as the Citizens are now all but out of the Premier League title race.

A 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening, having led by two goals with just short of an hour played, has left City nine points adrift of leaders Chelsea with the Blues still to play a game in hand.

It was claimed last week that Guardiola was already planning a mass clearout of his ageing City squad and, according to The Mirror, chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak will give the Catalan the backing he needs to put his own spin on the side.

Despite being given the minimum target of at least finishing in the top four, it is understood that Guardiola will remain in charge throughout the duration of his contract no matter what, with the club's paymasters prepared to bankroll a major summer splurge.

Under-fire director of football Txiki Begiristain has already ­sanctioned roughly £511m on new signings since arriving at City in 2012.