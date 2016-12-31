Yaya Toure admits that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was "angry" after witnessing his team lose 1-0 to Liverpool on Saturday.

The two-time Premier League champions were undone 1-0 by the Reds, which resulted in the club dropping out of the top four for the first time since August.

British newspapers have widely reported that Guardiola was seen delivering an animated rant to City's director of football Txiki Begiristain after the match, which was decided by Georginio Wijnaldum's first-half goal.

"Of course he is going to be angry. He is a manager who can be angry," Sky Sports News quotes Toure as saying. "Of course we knew Liverpool would be waiting when we lost the ball, and they did that to score, so he will be angry for everything that is happening.

"We are not going to be perfect. There are times when we won't take opportunities, but we can take opportunities from this too. We have to improve sometimes and react to situations. When you lose games, what do you have to do? You are disappointed and you want to bounce back. Chelsea have one game a week but it is going to be very tight, with so many teams involved at the top.

"We don't want to let the gap grow much more between us and Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham, so we have to react. We will use it. We are not going to give up. We will go to the end."

City are currently 10 points adrift of league leaders Chelsea.