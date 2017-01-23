New Transfer Talk header

West Ham United reject another bid from Marseille for Dimitri Payet?

Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring for West Ham United against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
West Ham United reportedly decide to reject a third bid from Marseille for unsettled attacker Dimitri Payet.
Monday, January 23, 2017

Marseille have reportedly failed with a third bid for West Ham United attacker Dimitri Payet.

Earlier this month, Payet told manager Slaven Bilic that he wished to leave the Premier League side in order to return to his former club, claiming that his family were keen to return to the south of France.

However, the Hammers have rejected two bids for his signature, and according to Sky Sports News, they have turned down a third offer from the Ligue 1 club.

The East London outfit are said to value Payet at £30m but as it stands, Marseille are still to meet the demands of West Ham, who insist that they are in no rush to sell the French international.

Payet has been made unavailable for selection by West Ham, with Bilic leaving him to train with the club's Under-23 squad.

