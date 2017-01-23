New Transfer Talk header

Wolverhampton Wanderers take interest in Norwich City winger Josh Murphy?

Josh Murphy of Norwich City in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Norwich City at Etihad Stadium on November 2, 2013
Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly take an interest in signing Norwich City winger Josh Murphy during the January transfer window.
Last Updated: Monday, January 23, 2017 at 16:57 UK

Norwich City winger Josh Murphy has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 21-year-old has featured for the Canaries on a regular basis this season, but the majority of his appearances have come from the substitutes' bench and it appears that he has attracted interest from a fellow Championship team.

According to Sky Sports News, Wolves head coach Paul Lambert is keen to add the player to his first-team squad before the end of the month.

It has been suggested that Lambert is keen on a loan deal for a player who has had loan spells with Wigan Athletic and MK Dons in recent seasons.

On Saturday, Murphy came off the bench as Norwich registered a 3-1 victory over Wolves at Carrow Road.

Carl Ikeme of Wolverhampton Wanderers in action during the npower Championship match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Barnsley at Molineux on August 21, 2012
