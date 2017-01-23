Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly take an interest in signing Norwich City winger Josh Murphy during the January transfer window.

Norwich City winger Josh Murphy has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 21-year-old has featured for the Canaries on a regular basis this season, but the majority of his appearances have come from the substitutes' bench and it appears that he has attracted interest from a fellow Championship team.

According to Sky Sports News, Wolves head coach Paul Lambert is keen to add the player to his first-team squad before the end of the month.

It has been suggested that Lambert is keen on a loan deal for a player who has had loan spells with Wigan Athletic and MK Dons in recent seasons.

On Saturday, Murphy came off the bench as Norwich registered a 3-1 victory over Wolves at Carrow Road.