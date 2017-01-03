New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Liverpool want Norwich City's Jacob Murphy

Jacob Murphy of Blackpool in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Blackpool at Craven Cottage on November 5, 2014
© Getty Images
A report claims that Liverpool want to sign 21-year-old attacker Jacob Murphy from Norwich City in the January transfer window.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Norwich City attacker Jacob Murphy this month.

The 21-year-old came through the youth system at Norwich and after spending time on loan with the likes of Swindon Town, Southend United and Blackpool, has made the breakthrough into the first team.

This season, the former England Under-20 international has netted six goals and registered five assists in 23 Championship appearances, which is believed to have attracted the attention of Liverpool.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool want to complete a deal for Murphy this month, but are prepared to send the winger back on loan to Norwich for the remainder of the 2016-17 campaign.

Everton have also been credited with an interest in Murphy, whose twin brother Josh Murphy also represents Norwich.

Robbie Brady of Norwich City celebrates scoring his team's first goal against West Ham United on February 13
Read Next:
Leicester 'step up Brady interest'
>
View our homepages for Jacob Murphy, Josh Murphy, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Patrick van Aanholt and Roberto Firmino in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Sunderland on February 6, 2016
Live Commentary: Sunderland 2-2 Liverpool - as it happened
 Jacob Murphy of Blackpool in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Blackpool at Craven Cottage on November 5, 2014
Report: Liverpool want Norwich City's Jacob Murphy
 Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on October 25, 2016
Jurgen Klopp plays down Daniel Sturridge ankle injury
Henderson a doubt for Plymouth clashMourinho: 'Title rivals will drop points'Moyes: 'Sunderland deserved the draw'Klopp: 'I can't explain Liverpool draw'Result: Defoe brace denies Liverpool
Team News: Sturridge back for LiverpoolLiverpool target Benfica's Jimenez?Klopp: 'Quick turnaround not an excuse'Liverpool 'not interested in Joe Hart'Klopp happy to keep "annoying" Chelsea
> Liverpool Homepage
More Norwich City News
Jacob Murphy of Blackpool in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Blackpool at Craven Cottage on November 5, 2014
Report: Liverpool want Norwich City's Jacob Murphy
 Robbie Brady of Norwich City celebrates scoring his team's first goal against West Ham United on February 13
Leicester City 'step up Robbie Brady interest'
 Robbie Brady celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City on March 19, 2016
Norwich City 'want £12m for Robbie Brady'
Oliveira: "I have a lot more still to come"Alex Neil: 'Plenty still to play for'Alex Neil coy on '£2m deal' claimsNorwich consider approach for Hodgson?Moxey: 'Neil will get time at Norwich'
Baggies to reignite interest in defender?Reading join £9m hunt for Scott Hogan?Alex Neil: 'I will not quit'Result: Kachunga fires Huddersfield thirdWest Brom interested in Scott Hogan?
> Norwich City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
4Arsenal20125344222241
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version