A report claims that Liverpool want to sign 21-year-old attacker Jacob Murphy from Norwich City in the January transfer window.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Norwich City attacker Jacob Murphy this month.

The 21-year-old came through the youth system at Norwich and after spending time on loan with the likes of Swindon Town, Southend United and Blackpool, has made the breakthrough into the first team.

This season, the former England Under-20 international has netted six goals and registered five assists in 23 Championship appearances, which is believed to have attracted the attention of Liverpool.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool want to complete a deal for Murphy this month, but are prepared to send the winger back on loan to Norwich for the remainder of the 2016-17 campaign.

Everton have also been credited with an interest in Murphy, whose twin brother Josh Murphy also represents Norwich.