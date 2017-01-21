Jan 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Carrow Road
NorwichNorwich City
3-1
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
Naismith (13'), Brady (75' pen.), Howson (91')
Hoolahan (73')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Costa (57' pen.)
Edwards (70'), Doherty (74')
Ikeme (72')

Alex Neil: 'We deserved to win'

Norwich City manager Alex Neil insists that his side were deserved winners after they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 on Saturday.
© Getty Images
Norwich City manager Alex Neil insists that his side were deserved winners after they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 on Saturday.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 21:36 UK

Norwich City manager Alex Neil has insisted that his side were the deserved winners in their 3-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

A Helder Costa penalty for the visitors had cancelled out Steven Naismith's first-half strike at Carrow Road but the contest took a turning point when Wolves keeper Carl Ikeme was dismissed on 72 minutes for his reaction to conceding a penalty.

Defender Matt Doherty was instead called upon to face Robbie Brady's spot kick and the in-demand winger made no mistake to hand his side the lead, before Johnny Howson added gloss to the scoreline in stoppage time.

The game had extra significance as it represented both Canaries chief executive Jez Moxey's first game against his former side and Wolves manager Paul Lambert's return to Carrow Road.

Speaking after the game, Neil said that he was pleased to get back to winning ways after what he felt was an undeserved defeat to bottom side Rotherham United a week earlier.

"I think in our last couple of home games we have played really well," he said. "That is why the frustration was at Rotherham. We didn't start that game well, even before the sending-off.

"The fact Paul Lambert was a successful manager at Norwich, it was against Jez Moxey's old team and we desperately needed the three points made it a big game.

"Take all that into consideration I thought the players handled it well. We were dominant throughout the game and deserved to win. To be honest, we should have won it easier because we could have been two or three up at half time."

Norwich are now up to 10th in the Championship table, five points off the playoff places.

