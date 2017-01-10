General view of Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Kortney Hause: 'We can beat anyone'

Kortney Hause of Wolverhampton Wanderers in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Middlesborough at Molineux Stadium on October 24, 2015 in Wolverhampton, England.
© Getty Images
Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Kortney Hause says that his side's surprise victory over Stoke City can serve as a confidence boost for their form in the league.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 20:39 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-back Kortney Hause has claimed that his side can beat any team in the league following their surprise FA Cup victory at Premier League side Stoke City on Saturday.

Goals from Helder Costa and Matt Doherty ensured that Paul Lambert's side progressed to the fourth round of the competition for the first time in six years.

The Midlands side have begun to climb up the Championship table since Lambert replaced Walter Zenga at Molineux in November, and Hause believes that the FA Cup win will serve as a morale boost in the second half of the campaign.

"We've been in good form and the morale's high around the camp," Hause told the club's website.

"We know that we've got the ability in our squad - to be fair to the gaffer, he's come in and he's motivated everyone, he's pushed us on that extra gear.

"We know what quality we have, we've got so much quality - it's really exciting. As long as we keep it tight at the back, we've got the quality to give any team a problem going forward."

Wolves next welcome Midlands rivals Aston Villa to Molineux when league action resumes on Saturday.

Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
Read Next:
Paul Lambert: 'Stoke win was deserved'
>
View our homepages for Kortney Hause, Helder Costa, Matt Doherty, Paul Lambert, Football
Your Comments
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
Wigan chairman Dave Whelan kisses the trophy following his team's 1-0 victory during the FA Cup with Budweiser Final between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on May 11, 2013
FA Cup holders Manchester United face 2013 winners Wigan Athletic in fourth round
 Ben Marshall of Blackburn Rovers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough at Ewood Park on December 28, 2014
Owen Coyle pleased with Wolverhampton Wanderers target's attitude
 Manchester United's English defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson walks on the pitch during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, north west England, on November 7,
Manchester United recall Cameron Borthwick-Jackson from Wolverhampton Wanderers
Kortney Hause: 'We can beat anyone'Coates: 'It's football, it happens'Defender signs new long-term deal with WolvesPaul Lambert: 'Stoke win was deserved'Team News: Afellay starts for Stoke
Bolton extend James Henry loan dealBamford 'too expensive' for WolvesWolves interested in Patrick Bamford?Coyle: 'No Wolves offer for Marshall'Man United to recall defender next week?
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton24166240152554
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle25171748202852
3Reading2414463632446
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2514473028246
5Leeds UnitedLeeds25143834241045
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2512672824442
7Derby CountyDerby2511772418640
8Barnsley2511594337638
9Norwich CityNorwich25114104137437
10Fulham2499641301136
11Preston North EndPreston2510693332136
12Aston Villa2581162624235
13Birmingham CityBirmingham259883035-535
14Brentford2596103231133
15Ipswich TownIpswich2587102529-431
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2578103234-229
17Queens Park RangersQPR2585122436-1229
18Bristol City2583143335-227
19Cardiff CityCardiff2476112738-1127
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2575133745-826
21Burton Albion2567122634-825
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2566132940-1124
23Wigan AthleticWigan2547142031-1119
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2534182555-3013
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand