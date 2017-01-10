Kortney Hause: 'We can beat anyone'

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Kortney Hause says that his side's surprise victory over Stoke City can serve as a confidence boost for their form in the league.

Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-back Kortney Hause has claimed that his side can beat any team in the league following their surprise FA Cup victory at Premier League side Stoke City on Saturday.

Goals from Helder Costa and Matt Doherty ensured that Paul Lambert's side progressed to the fourth round of the competition for the first time in six years.

The Midlands side have begun to climb up the Championship table since Lambert replaced Walter Zenga at Molineux in November, and Hause believes that the FA Cup win will serve as a morale boost in the second half of the campaign.

"We've been in good form and the morale's high around the camp," Hause told the club's website.

"We know that we've got the ability in our squad - to be fair to the gaffer, he's come in and he's motivated everyone, he's pushed us on that extra gear.

"We know what quality we have, we've got so much quality - it's really exciting. As long as we keep it tight at the back, we've got the quality to give any team a problem going forward."

Wolves next welcome Midlands rivals Aston Villa to Molineux when league action resumes on Saturday.