Jon Dadi Bodvarsson leads the line for Wolverhampton Wanderers' trip to Norwich City.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson has been picked to lead the line for Wolverhampton Wanderers' trip to Norwich City in the Championship this afternoon.

Nouha Dicko is the man to make way in one of two changes from manager Paul Lambert as he returns to Carrow Road for the first time in his guise as Wolves boss.

Norwich City: Ruddy; Pinto, Martin, Klose, Brady; Howson, Tettey; Ja. Murphy, Hoolahan, Naismith; Jerome

Subs: McGovern, Bassong, Lafferty, Pritchard, Bennett, Jo. Murphy, Godfrey

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Ikeme; Iorfa, Batth, Stearman, Doherty; Price, Edwards; Costa, Mason, Cavaleiro; Bodvarsson

Subs: Burgoyne, Saville, Coady, Evans, Dicko, Enobakhare, Weimann

More to follow.