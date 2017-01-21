Jan 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Carrow Road
NorwichNorwich City
vs.
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers

Team News: Jon Dadi Bodvarsson up front for Wolverhampton Wanderers

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson celebrates scoring during the Euro 2016 Group F match between Iceland and Austria on June 22, 2016
© AFP
Jon Dadi Bodvarsson leads the line for Wolverhampton Wanderers' trip to Norwich City.
Last Updated: Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 14:26 UK

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson has been picked to lead the line for Wolverhampton Wanderers' trip to Norwich City in the Championship this afternoon.

Nouha Dicko is the man to make way in one of two changes from manager Paul Lambert as he returns to Carrow Road for the first time in his guise as Wolves boss.

Norwich City: Ruddy; Pinto, Martin, Klose, Brady; Howson, Tettey; Ja. Murphy, Hoolahan, Naismith; Jerome
Subs: McGovern, Bassong, Lafferty, Pritchard, Bennett, Jo. Murphy, Godfrey

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Ikeme; Iorfa, Batth, Stearman, Doherty; Price, Edwards; Costa, Mason, Cavaleiro; Bodvarsson
Subs: Burgoyne, Saville, Coady, Evans, Dicko, Enobakhare, Weimann

A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Jon Dadi Bodvarsson celebrates scoring during the Euro 2016 Group F match between Iceland and Austria on June 22, 2016
