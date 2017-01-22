Blackburn Rovers reportedly refuse to budge on their £2m valuation of Wolverhampton Wanderers target Ben Marshall.

Blackburn Rovers are reportedly holding firm with their demand of £2m for full-back Ben Marshall.

The 25-year-old is thought to be a top target for Wolverhampton Wanderers manager and former Rovers boss Paul Lambert this month as he looks to add seasoned Championship players to his side for the second half of the campaign.

Marshall has just six months remaining on his contract, meaning that he can leave for free in the summer, and has already rejected an offer of a new deal from relegation-threatened Rovers.

According to The Sun, Wolves have submitted a bid of £1.3m to bring in Marshall this month but have been told that they will need to up their offer to £2m in order to make the move happen.

Marshall was dropped for Blackburn's 1-1 draw with Birmingham City on Saturday, with manager Owen Coyle explaining that he needs "a group that are committed and are totally focussed".