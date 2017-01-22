New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Blackburn Rovers hold firm on Ben Marshall fee

Ben Marshall of Blackburn Rovers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough at Ewood Park on December 28, 2014
© Getty Images
Blackburn Rovers reportedly refuse to budge on their £2m valuation of Wolverhampton Wanderers target Ben Marshall.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 22, 2017 at 15:16 UK

Blackburn Rovers are reportedly holding firm with their demand of £2m for full-back Ben Marshall.

The 25-year-old is thought to be a top target for Wolverhampton Wanderers manager and former Rovers boss Paul Lambert this month as he looks to add seasoned Championship players to his side for the second half of the campaign.

Marshall has just six months remaining on his contract, meaning that he can leave for free in the summer, and has already rejected an offer of a new deal from relegation-threatened Rovers.

According to The Sun, Wolves have submitted a bid of £1.3m to bring in Marshall this month but have been told that they will need to up their offer to £2m in order to make the move happen.

Marshall was dropped for Blackburn's 1-1 draw with Birmingham City on Saturday, with manager Owen Coyle explaining that he needs "a group that are committed and are totally focussed".

Ben Marshall of Blackburn Rovers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough at Ewood Park on December 28, 2014
Read Next:
Coyle pleased with Wolves target's attitude
>
View our homepages for Ben Marshall, Paul Lambert, Owen Coyle, Football
Your Comments
More Blackburn Rovers News
Ben Marshall of Blackburn Rovers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough at Ewood Park on December 28, 2014
Blackburn Rovers hold firm on Ben Marshall fee
 Wigan Athletic manager Owen Coyle prior to kick-off at the Community Shield match against Manchester United on August 11, 2013
Owen Coyle: 'I have three transfer targets'
 A general view of inside the ground before the Pre Season Friendly match between Blackburn Rovers and Everton FC at Ewood Park on July 27, 2013
Venky's pledge funding for Blackburn Rovers
Coyle pleased with Wolves target's attitudeMan United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundOwen Coyle: 'We deserved to beat QPR'Coyle: 'No Wolves offer for Marshall'Blackburn 'want £2m for Wolves target'
Coyle: 'Newcastle win should be a catalyst'Benitez confused by Blackburn defeatChinese club offer €40m for former Blackburn man?Blackburn midfielder ready to see out contract?Wolves consider move for Blackburn midfielder?
> Blackburn Rovers Homepage
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
Ben Marshall of Blackburn Rovers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough at Ewood Park on December 28, 2014
Blackburn Rovers hold firm on Ben Marshall fee
 Paul Lambert manager of Aston Villa reacts duringthe Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Southampton at Villa Park on November 24, 2014
Paul Lambert: 'Effort-wise, we were faultless'
 Norwich City manager Alex Neil feels like he's headbutted a horse after his side are relegated from the Premier League despite a 4-2 win over Watford on May 11, 2016
Alex Neil: 'We deserved to win'
Team News: Bodvarsson up front for WolvesLambert: 'Keane won't return to Wolves'Lambert: 'Weimann will have big role'Wolves midfielder joins Millwall on loanWolves sign Derby's Weimann on loan
Paul Lambert: 'Playoff push possible'Keane: 'No offers from Wolves, Leeds'Rachael Heyhoe Flint dies, aged 77Keane assessing offers before January moveJoao Teixeira 'set for Wolves exit'
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle27191754213358
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton26176342182457
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2715483230249
4Leeds UnitedLeeds27153937271048
5Reading2614483836246
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2713683126545
7Derby CountyDerby2712782721643
8Barnsley27125104641541
9Fulham261010644311340
10Norwich CityNorwich27124114540540
11Preston North EndPreston2711793734340
12Birmingham CityBirmingham2791083136-537
13Aston Villa2781272827136
14Ipswich TownIpswich2797112833-534
15Brentford2796123435-133
16Cardiff CityCardiff2696113140-933
17Queens Park RangersQPR2796122637-1133
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2788113437-332
19Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2786133845-730
20Bristol City2783163539-427
21Wigan AthleticWigan2767142432-825
22Burton Albion2767142637-1125
23Blackburn RoversBlackburn2767143244-1225
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2744192760-3316
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand