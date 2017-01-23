Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert is reportedly considering a move for Cardiff City striker Rickie Lambert.

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert is reportedly considering a move for Cardiff City's out-of-favour striker Rickie Lambert this month.

The 34-year-old - formerly of Liverpool, Southampton and West Bromwich Albion - has found his game time in Wales limited this season and has not started in the league since the start of December.

Wolves manager Lambert is in the market for experienced Championship heads in the transfer market this month, having already brought in striker Andreas Weimann on loan from Derby County and submitted a bid for Blackburn Rovers full-back Ben Marshall.

According to the Express & Star, Lambert tracked former England international Lambert during his time in charge of Aston Villa and is now considering a fresh bid to bring him to the Midlands.

Lambert was most prolific during his five seasons with the Saints, scoring 106 goals in 207 games as the club ascended from League One to the Premier League.