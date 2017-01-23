New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Paul Lambert to bring Rickie Lambert to Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Rickie Lambert of West Brom in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Watford and West Bromwich Albion on August 15, 2015 in Watford, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert is reportedly considering a move for Cardiff City striker Rickie Lambert.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 23, 2017 at 14:41 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert is reportedly considering a move for Cardiff City's out-of-favour striker Rickie Lambert this month.

The 34-year-old - formerly of Liverpool, Southampton and West Bromwich Albion - has found his game time in Wales limited this season and has not started in the league since the start of December.

Wolves manager Lambert is in the market for experienced Championship heads in the transfer market this month, having already brought in striker Andreas Weimann on loan from Derby County and submitted a bid for Blackburn Rovers full-back Ben Marshall.

According to the Express & Star, Lambert tracked former England international Lambert during his time in charge of Aston Villa and is now considering a fresh bid to bring him to the Midlands.

Lambert was most prolific during his five seasons with the Saints, scoring 106 goals in 207 games as the club ascended from League One to the Premier League.

Ben Marshall of Blackburn Rovers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough at Ewood Park on December 28, 2014
Read Next:
Blackburn hold firm on Ben Marshall fee
>
View our homepages for Paul Lambert, Andreas Weimann, Ben Marshall, Rickie Lambert, Football
Your Comments
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
Rickie Lambert of West Brom in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Watford and West Bromwich Albion on August 15, 2015 in Watford, United Kingdom.
Paul Lambert to bring Rickie Lambert to Wolverhampton Wanderers?
 Carl Ikeme of Wolverhampton Wanderers in action during the npower Championship match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Barnsley at Molineux on August 21, 2012
Wolverhampton Wanderers appeal Carl Ikeme red card
 Ben Marshall of Blackburn Rovers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough at Ewood Park on December 28, 2014
Blackburn Rovers hold firm on Ben Marshall fee
Lambert: 'Effort-wise, we were faultless'Alex Neil: 'We deserved to win'Team News: Bodvarsson up front for WolvesLambert: 'Keane won't return to Wolves'Lambert: 'Weimann will have big role'
Wolves midfielder joins Millwall on loanWolves sign Derby's Weimann on loanPaul Lambert: 'Playoff push possible'Keane: 'No offers from Wolves, Leeds'Rachael Heyhoe Flint dies, aged 77
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage
More Cardiff City News
Rickie Lambert of West Brom in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Watford and West Bromwich Albion on August 15, 2015 in Watford, United Kingdom.
Paul Lambert to bring Rickie Lambert to Wolverhampton Wanderers?
 Allan McGregor for Hull on August 24, 2014
Cardiff City sign Hull City goalkeeper Allan McGregor on loan
 Allan McGregor for Hull on August 24, 2014
Allan McGregor set for Cardiff City loan move
Result: Fulham through to FA Cup fourth roundCardiff sign Greg Halford from RotherhamBrighton, Cardiff postponed due to fogRichardson, Chamakh leave CardiffReport: Chamakh heading for Middle East
Sol Bamba has two-match ban extendedBellamy hired as Cardiff youth coachTeam News: Skalak replaces Knockaert for BrightonChampionship trio 'interested in Akpom'Warnock: 'Lambert suffered horrific injury'
> Cardiff City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle27191754213358
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton26176342182457
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2715483230249
4Leeds UnitedLeeds27153937271048
5Reading2614483836246
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2713683126545
7Derby CountyDerby2712782721643
8Barnsley27125104641541
9Fulham261010644311340
10Norwich CityNorwich27124114540540
11Preston North EndPreston2711793734340
12Birmingham CityBirmingham2791083136-537
13Aston Villa2781272827136
14Ipswich TownIpswich2797112833-534
15Brentford2796123435-133
16Cardiff CityCardiff2696113140-933
17Queens Park RangersQPR2796122637-1133
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2788113437-332
19Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2786133845-730
20Bristol City2783163539-427
21Wigan AthleticWigan2767142432-825
22Burton Albion2767142637-1125
23Blackburn RoversBlackburn2767143244-1225
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2744192760-3316
> Full Version