Jan 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Carrow Road
NorwichNorwich City
3-1
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
Naismith (13'), Brady (75' pen.), Howson (91')
Hoolahan (73')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Costa (57' pen.)
Edwards (70'), Doherty (74')
Ikeme (72')

Wolverhampton Wanderers appeal Carl Ikeme red card

Carl Ikeme of Wolverhampton Wanderers in action during the npower Championship match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Barnsley at Molineux on August 21, 2012
© Getty Images
Wolverhampton Wanderers confirm that they have appealed Carl Ikeme's red card in the 3-1 defeat at Norwich City.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 23, 2017 at 14:50 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers have confirmed that they have launched an appeal against the red card issued to goalkeeper Carl Ikeme during the club's 3-1 defeat at Norwich City on Saturday.

The 30-year-old received his marching orders in the 72nd minute of the encounter for his reaction to a penalty being awarded to Wes Hoolahan, with the tie finely balanced at 1-1.

Wolves manager Paul Lambert had already used all three of his substitutions, forcing Matt Doherty to don the keeper's gloves for the remainder of the tie.

Robbie Brady went on to convert the spot kick, before Johnny Howson added gloss to the scoreline in injury time to hand the Canaries all three points.

In a statement on Twitter, Wolves confirmed: "Wolves have lodged an appeal for wrongful dismissal against Carl Ikeme's red card at Norwich on Saturday.

"The written and video evidence in support of the appeal has been submitted to the Football Association ahead of today's 5pm deadline."

Taking to his own Twitter account after the game, Ikeme admitted that his sending-off had been "hard to take" and accused Hoolahan of "blatantly" diving in order to win the penalty.

Norwich City manager Alex Neil feels like he's headbutted a horse after his side are relegated from the Premier League despite a 4-2 win over Watford on May 11, 2016
Read Next:
Alex Neil: 'We deserved to win'
>
View our homepages for Carl Ikeme, Wes Hoolahan, Paul Lambert, Matt Doherty, Robbie Brady, Johnny Howson, Football
Your Comments
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
Rickie Lambert of West Brom in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Watford and West Bromwich Albion on August 15, 2015 in Watford, United Kingdom.
Paul Lambert to bring Rickie Lambert to Wolverhampton Wanderers?
 Carl Ikeme of Wolverhampton Wanderers in action during the npower Championship match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Barnsley at Molineux on August 21, 2012
Wolverhampton Wanderers appeal Carl Ikeme red card
 Ben Marshall of Blackburn Rovers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough at Ewood Park on December 28, 2014
Blackburn Rovers hold firm on Ben Marshall fee
Lambert: 'Effort-wise, we were faultless'Alex Neil: 'We deserved to win'Team News: Bodvarsson up front for WolvesLambert: 'Keane won't return to Wolves'Lambert: 'Weimann will have big role'
Wolves midfielder joins Millwall on loanWolves sign Derby's Weimann on loanPaul Lambert: 'Playoff push possible'Keane: 'No offers from Wolves, Leeds'Rachael Heyhoe Flint dies, aged 77
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage
More Norwich City News
Carl Ikeme of Wolverhampton Wanderers in action during the npower Championship match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Barnsley at Molineux on August 21, 2012
Wolverhampton Wanderers appeal Carl Ikeme red card
 Norwich City manager Alex Neil feels like he's headbutted a horse after his side are relegated from the Premier League despite a 4-2 win over Watford on May 11, 2016
Alex Neil: 'We deserved to win'
 Jon Dadi Bodvarsson celebrates scoring during the Euro 2016 Group F match between Iceland and Austria on June 22, 2016
Team News: Jon Dadi Bodvarsson up front for Wolverhampton Wanderers
Three clubs chase deal for Fleetwood defender?Premier League duo plan move for Pritchard?Norwich agree deal for Sporting defender?Result: Last-gasp Long goal sends Southampton throughNorwich considering bid for Bradford defender?
Gary Rowett 'turns down' Forest jobSwansea confirm Martin Olsson signingNorwich join race for Henri Lansbury?Report: Norwich board to stand by NeilFA reveals televised FA Cup fixtures
> Norwich City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle27191754213358
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton26176342182457
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2715483230249
4Leeds UnitedLeeds27153937271048
5Reading2614483836246
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2713683126545
7Derby CountyDerby2712782721643
8Barnsley27125104641541
9Fulham261010644311340
10Norwich CityNorwich27124114540540
11Preston North EndPreston2711793734340
12Birmingham CityBirmingham2791083136-537
13Aston Villa2781272827136
14Ipswich TownIpswich2797112833-534
15Brentford2796123435-133
16Cardiff CityCardiff2696113140-933
17Queens Park RangersQPR2796122637-1133
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2788113437-332
19Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2786133845-730
20Bristol City2783163539-427
21Wigan AthleticWigan2767142432-825
22Burton Albion2767142637-1125
23Blackburn RoversBlackburn2767143244-1225
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2744192760-3316
> Full Version