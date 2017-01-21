Wolverhampton Wanderers confirm that they have appealed Carl Ikeme's red card in the 3-1 defeat at Norwich City.

The 30-year-old received his marching orders in the 72nd minute of the encounter for his reaction to a penalty being awarded to Wes Hoolahan, with the tie finely balanced at 1-1.

Wolves manager Paul Lambert had already used all three of his substitutions, forcing Matt Doherty to don the keeper's gloves for the remainder of the tie.

Robbie Brady went on to convert the spot kick, before Johnny Howson added gloss to the scoreline in injury time to hand the Canaries all three points.

In a statement on Twitter, Wolves confirmed: "Wolves have lodged an appeal for wrongful dismissal against Carl Ikeme's red card at Norwich on Saturday.

"The written and video evidence in support of the appeal has been submitted to the Football Association ahead of today's 5pm deadline."

Taking to his own Twitter account after the game, Ikeme admitted that his sending-off had been "hard to take" and accused Hoolahan of "blatantly" diving in order to win the penalty.