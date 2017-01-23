Hull City complete the loan signing of Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic on a deal until the end of the season.

Hull City have completed the loan signing of Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic.

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that the Tigers were looking to make their fourth signing of the transfer window by sealing a deal for Markovic, who has spent the first half of the campaign at Sporting Lisbon.

However, while the Serbian made five appearances in the Champions League, he was only used twice from the start in league action and that resulted in Liverpool looking to bring a halt to their arrangement with the Portuguese giants.

The Merseyside outfit are now in a position to confirm that the 22-year-old has returned to the Premier League to represent Hull as Marco Silva looks to reshape his squad at the KCOM Stadium.

In 2014, Liverpool spent £20m to sign Markovic from Benfica but he has made just 34 appearances for the Reds.