Tony Pulis wants 'new striker, centre-back'

Baggies boss Tony Pulis reacts on September 10, 2016
West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis is reportedly targeting a new striker and a new centre-back in the final week of the transfer market.
Monday, January 23, 2017

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis is thought to be targeting the addition of a new striker and a new centre-back following the club's £12m sale of Saido Berahino to Stoke City.

The Baggies have made just one addition so far this month, bringing in midfielder Jake Livermore from Hull City, but are expected to have a busy final week in the market.

Pulis is thought to have made enquiries about Watford striker Odion Ighalo and have reportedly had a £17m bid rejected, with the Hornets believing that he is worth "substantially" more.

Manchester United winger Ashley Young has also been courted but he has instead been linked with a switch to the Chinese Super League in a three-year deal worth £16m after tax.

West Brom are currently eighth in the Premier League with 16 games of the season left to play.

Chris Brunt of West Bromwich Albion in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Chelsea at the Hawthorns on August 23, 2015
Chris Brunt 'close to new Baggies deal'
