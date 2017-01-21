Tony Pulis: 'Jake Livermore capable of return to England setup'

Jake Livermore for Hull on January 18, 2015
© Getty Images
West Bromwich Albion head coach Tony Pulis says that new signing Jake Livermore is capable of earning a return to the England squad.
Saturday, January 21, 2017

West Bromwich Albion head coach Tony Pulis has said that he is confident that Jake Livermore will prove to be a successful signing for the Baggies.

On Friday, it was announced that West Brom had signed the midfielder from Hull on a four-and-a-half year contract, and Pulis has said that the one-cap England international has the opportunity to earn another chance with the national team.

The 59-year-old is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying: "We'd love to get him back to that level. I think the kid would love to get back to that level.

"Having spoken to him a few times, his aim, after getting himself fit again and playing to a very good level. His aim is to come here and improve and improve with the team hopefully.

"I've spoken to everybody [about him] and they've all given him really good mentions. It's a fresh start for the lad and I think he's looking forward to it."

Livermore's only appearance for England came in a 2-1 victory over Italy in 2012.

Saido Berahino of West Bromwich Albion
Saido Berahino 'passes Stoke medical'
