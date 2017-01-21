Tony Pulis: 'Saido Berahino needs to get his act together'

Saido Berahino sits on the bench prior to the game between West Brom and Stoke on January 2, 2016
West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis advises Saido Berahino to 'get his act together' at new club Stoke City.
The 23-year-old finally completed a £15m switch to Stoke City on Friday, bringing to an end a two-year transfer saga that saw the striker variously refuse to play and be dropped by his boyhood side.

Pulis axed Berahino from the first team last October citing "fitness issues" and has now urged him to put the past behind him at his new club.

"We wish Saido all the best," Pulis told reporters. "I hope he does well at Stoke. They have taken a player who is a proven goalscorer.

"He needs to get his act together in respect to being footballer again. For a long time he has had lots in his head which has been difficult to handle."

Berahino had been with West Brom since the age of 11.

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the bet365 Stadium on November 19, 2016
expand