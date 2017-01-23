Chris Brunt 'close to new Baggies deal'

West Bromwich Albion veteran Chris Brunt is reportedly close to agreeing a contract extension with the club.

West Bromwich Albion winger Chris Brunt is reportedly in "advanced" talks about extending his deal with the club.

The 32-year-old has been with the Baggies for nine-and-a-half years and is about to enter the final year of his current contract with Tony Pulis's side.

The Northern Ireland international has been a key part of the side's unlikely push for the European places this season and, according to the Birmingham Mail, West Brom are keen to tie him down to a new long-term deal.

The newspaper says that talks between his representatives and the club's negotiator Richard Garlick are "ongoing" but nearing a resolve.

Brunt edged past the 300-appearance mark for the Baggies last year and has featured 15 times in the Premier League so far this term, scoring three and registering three assists.