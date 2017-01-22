Mark Hughes vows to get Saido Berahino "back on track"

Saido Berahino sits on the bench prior to the game between West Brom and Stoke on January 2, 2016
© Getty Images
Mark Hughes is confident that the Saido Berahino of old will emerge at Stoke City once he reaches peak fitness, having ended two years of uncertainty over his future.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 22, 2017 at 12:09 UK

Stoke City boss Mark Hughes has insisted that "outstanding" talent Saido Berahino has joined the right club to turn his career around.

The 23-year-old ended two years of uncertainty over his future on Friday evening by joining the Potters from West Bromwich Albion in a £15m deal.

Berahino has seen his career stagnate at The Hawthorns under Tony Pulis, having not featured at all in the first-team squad since October, and he departed the West Midlands with some strong words from his former manager.

Hughes is now hoping to get his new forward back up to speed following his stint in a French fitness camp earlier in the season, but is unsure when he will be integrated into the starting lineup.

"We are delighted with [the signing]," he told reporters. "The platform we will give him will allow him to get back on track. He's obviously stalled for the last 18 months, but he's an outstanding player.

"We know where he needs to be in terms of fitness, but we will turn that around. He isn't going to start games anytime soon, but he can have an impact. He's not unfit, but he's not match fit.

"He plays off the shoulder and more often than not if he gets chances he will take them. We think we will get him back on track and he will be a good player for a long time."

Berahino scored 23 league goals in 105 appearances for the Baggies

Saido Berahino sits on the bench prior to the game between West Brom and Stoke on January 2, 2016
Read Next:
Pulis: 'Berahino needs to get act together'
>
View our homepages for Mark Hughes, Saido Berahino, Tony Pulis, Football
Your Comments
More Stoke City News
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a shot during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Live Commentary: Stoke City 1-1 Manchester United - as it happened
 Saido Berahino of West Bromwich Albion in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Everton at The Hawthorns on September 28, 2015 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom.
Stoke City confirm signing of Saido Berahino on five-and-a-half year deal
 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Result: Wayne Rooney breaks goalscoring record to save Manchester United
Hughes vows to get Berahino "back on track"Pulis: 'Berahino needs to get act together'Hughes "disappointed" with United drawRooney: 'Goals record a great honour'Team News: Four changes for United
Mourinho impressed with Stoke progressionSaido Berahino 'passes Stoke medical'Stoke City agree fee for Saido Berahino?Preview: Stoke vs. Manchester UnitedPulis: 'Berahino bid nowhere near right'
> Stoke City Homepage
More West Bromwich Albion News
Saido Berahino of West Bromwich Albion in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Everton at The Hawthorns on September 28, 2015 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom.
Stoke City confirm signing of Saido Berahino on five-and-a-half year deal
 Saido Berahino sits on the bench prior to the game between West Brom and Stoke on January 2, 2016
Mark Hughes vows to get Saido Berahino "back on track"
 Odion Ighalo of Watford celebrates scoring his team's second goalduring the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Watford at St James' Park on September 19, 2015 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom.
Watford reject two Odion Ighalo bids?
Pulis: 'Berahino needs to get act together'Sunderland boss Moyes rues leaky defenceResult: Sunderland bottom as Baggies march onTeam News: Livermore on bench for West BromPulis: 'Livermore capable of England return'
Saido Berahino 'passes Stoke medical'Stoke City agree fee for Saido Berahino?Pulis: 'Berahino bid nowhere near right'Livermore completes West Brom moveHull 'accept West Brom bid for Livermore'
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
3Liverpool22136351272445
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2182112331-826
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2144132045-2516
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand