Gerard Deulofeu completes loan move to AC Milan

Everton's Spanish midfielder Gerard Deulofeu celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Sunderland at Goodison Park in Liverpool on November 1, 2015.
AC Milan complete the loan signing of Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu until the end of the season.
Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has completed his loan move to AC Milan.

Earlier in the transfer window, Toffees boss Ronald Koeman revealed that the wideman was available to leave Goodison Park after falling out of favour on Merseyside.

On Friday, AC Milan announced that they had signed the 22-year-old, but Everton refuted that claim, insisting that negotiations were still taking place.

Three days on from that revelation, Everton have confirmed that they have allowed the Spaniard to link up with the Italian giants until the summer.

Deulofeu has made 11 appearances in the Premier League this season but just four have come from the starting lineup.

Gerard Deulofeu celebrates scoring Everton's third against Stoke on December 28, 2015
Milan: 'Negotiations ongoing for Deulofeu'
