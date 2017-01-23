Didier Drogba shelves Australian move

Didier Drogba reportedly pulls out of a move to an Australian side due to logistical issues.

The 38-year-old is currently without a club after leaving MLS side Montreal Impact at the end of last year and is believed to be looking to extend his playing career by at least one more season.

According to SBS, Drogba had agreed terms with Aussie outfit South Melbourne, who are bidding to join the top-flight A-League in 2018, but decided against the move as it would have meant spending a year in limbo beforehand.

"We were pretty close... terms were agreed but where we had difficulty with keeping him interested during the period in which we could not play in the A-League, assuming we are successful in our bid," said South Melbourne chairman Bill Papastergiadis.

"But if we were to get in we couldn't play until the season after next. Drogba basically said: 'I like it but what I am going to do in the interim for a year?' We had everything in place, other than that."

Drogba has previously been linked with a move to Brazilian side Corinthians.