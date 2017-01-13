Chelsea legend Didier Drogba reportedly agrees a one-year deal to end his career with Brazilian side Corinthians.

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has reportedly agreed a deal to end his playing career at Brazilian side Corinthians.

The 38-year-old spent 18 months with Montreal Impact after departing Stamford Bridge in 2015, but left the MLS side at the end of the 2016 season.

Drogba subsequently outlined his intention to continue playing and, according to Goal, that prompted Corinthians president Roberto de Andrade put together a proposal for a 12-month contract worth $150,000 (£123,000) a week.

Representatives for the Ivorian are said to have accepted the terms and the proposed deal will now be put to the Brazilian Serie A side's board for final approval.

Should the transfer go through, Drogba will end his career in similar fashion to Ronaldo, who had two years with Corinthians before retiring in 2011.