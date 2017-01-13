New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Didier Drogba 'to end career at Corinthians'

Chelsea's Ivorian striker Didier Drogba celebrates scoring their first goal during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St James Park in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, north east England, on December 6, 2014
© Getty Images
Chelsea legend Didier Drogba reportedly agrees a one-year deal to end his career with Brazilian side Corinthians.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 13, 2017 at 08:21 UK

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has reportedly agreed a deal to end his playing career at Brazilian side Corinthians.

The 38-year-old spent 18 months with Montreal Impact after departing Stamford Bridge in 2015, but left the MLS side at the end of the 2016 season.

Drogba subsequently outlined his intention to continue playing and, according to Goal, that prompted Corinthians president Roberto de Andrade put together a proposal for a 12-month contract worth $150,000 (£123,000) a week.

Representatives for the Ivorian are said to have accepted the terms and the proposed deal will now be put to the Brazilian Serie A side's board for final approval.

Should the transfer go through, Drogba will end his career in similar fashion to Ronaldo, who had two years with Corinthians before retiring in 2011.

Alexandre Pato puts from the sidelines during the FA Cup game between Everton and Chelsea on March 12, 2016
Read Next:
Pato completes move to Villarreal
>
View our homepages for Didier Drogba, Roberto de Andrade, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring for West Ham United against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
Liverpool signal interest in Dimitri Payet?
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring his second for West Ham against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
Chelsea to make move for Dimitri Payet?
 Chelsea's Ivorian striker Didier Drogba celebrates scoring their first goal during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St James Park in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, north east England, on December 6, 2014
Didier Drogba 'to end career at Corinthians'
Preview: Leicester vs. ChelseaChelsea 'planning move for Boro defender'Stamford Bridge redevelopment approvedFenerbahce reject Kjaer to Chelsea rumoursWest Ham 'to resist Chelsea offers for Antonio'
Terry 'to reject Bournemouth interest'Bournemouth 'make Terry loan enquiry'Chelsea 'tracking German teenager'John Terry to serve one-game banPSG 'lining up Alexis Sanchez move'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Corinthians News
Chelsea's Ivorian striker Didier Drogba celebrates scoring their first goal during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St James Park in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, north east England, on December 6, 2014
Didier Drogba 'to end career at Corinthians'
 Guilherme Arana of Brazil during a International Friendly between England U20 and Brazil U20 at the Aggborough Stadium. September 4, 2016
Manchester United lead chase to sign Brazilian defender Guilherme Arana?
 Guilherme Arana of Brazil during a International Friendly between England U20 and Brazil U20 at the Aggborough Stadium. September 4, 2016
Report: Tottenham Hotspur consider Guilherme Arana move
Pato completes move to VillarrealReport: Villarreal consider Pato moveTevez 'turns down PL return for Corinthians'Pato turns down chance to join LazioChelsea confirm Alexandre Pato departure
Brazil name Tite as new head coachAlexandre Pato wants permanent Chelsea stayChelsea confirm Alexandre Pato captureHiddink certain Pato is not a gambleHarry Redknapp: 'I rejected Pato at QPR'
> Corinthians Homepage
More Montreal Impact News
Chelsea's Ivorian striker Didier Drogba celebrates scoring their first goal during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St James Park in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, north east England, on December 6, 2014
Didier Drogba 'to end career at Corinthians'
 Ivory Coast's forward and captain Didier Drogba celebrates after Ivory Coast's forward Gervinho scored during a Group C football match between Ivory Coast and Japan at the Pernambuco Arena in Recife during the 2014 FIFA World Cup on June 14, 2014
Didier Drogba to leave Montreal Impact at the end of the season
 Sports Mole logo
Mauro Biello: 'Didier Drogba refused to be a substitute for Montreal Impact'
Drogba laughs off Aston Villa reportsHiddink wants Cech, Drogba returnsDidier Drogba 'not returning to Chelsea'Impact in contact with Chelsea over DrogbaHiddink: "Drogba's heart is with Chelsea"
Montreal Impact deny Drogba contactDrogba 'to return to Chelsea as coach'Drogba 'would become Chelsea kit man'Drogba rules out Premier League returnDidier Drogba rules out Chelsea return
> Montreal Impact Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version