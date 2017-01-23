Southampton announce that midfielder Josh Sims has signed a new three-and-a-half year contract at St Mary's.

Southampton midfielder Josh Sims has admitted that he is delighted to have been given the chance to commit his immediate future to the club.

Sims has penned a new three-and-a-half year contract at St Mary's after being promoted to the senior setup this season, and the former England Under-18 international says that he is keen to establish himself in Claude Puel's first-team squad.

The 19-year-old told the club's official website: "I'm absolutely delighted to sign a new contract with the club. I'm really happy that the club have put faith in me to offer me a new contract.

"I can't really put into words how good it has been recently, but I just need to push on now and continue my progress.

"I can't see why you wouldn't want to sign here. This is definitely the club for me to help me progress and aspire to be like some of the other Academy graduates to have come through."

Sims has made four appearances in the Premier League this season, while he has also featured in the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League.