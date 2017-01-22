Southampton boss Claude Puel hopes that centre-back Virgil van Dijk will be fit in time to compete against Liverpool in the second leg of their EFL cup semi-final clash.

Southampton manager Claude Puel has said that the club hope that centre-back Virgil van Dijk will be back in time to compete in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final contest with Liverpool.

The Saints defender was taken off in the second half of Southampton's 3-0 victory over current Premier League champions Leicester City with what was thought to be an injury to his ankle.

"We will see tomorrow and the next day. He is an important player for us and I hope he can recover," said Puel of the knock, according to BBC Sport.

Should Van Dijk's injury prove troublesome, Southampton would be without two key central men following the transfer of skipper Jose Fonte to West Ham United last week.