Liverpool to visit Hong Kong in pre-season?

The Premier League's greatest trio Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino celebrate during the 6-1 win over Watford at Anfield on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool are reportedly in "advanced talks" to participate in pre-season tournament the Asia Trophy this summer.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 23, 2017 at 15:10 UK

Liverpool are reportedly in "advanced talks" to participate in pre-season tournament the Asia Trophy this summer.

As part of the tournament, Jurgen Klopp's side would face two other Premier League teams, the champions of Hong Kong and Andre Villas-Boas's Shanghai SIPG, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The matches would be held in Hong Kong and Shanghai on July 20 and 22, marking the Reds' first trip to Hong Kong in 10 years.

"Extensive discussions have taken place between the HKFA and the EPL over the last few months and an agreement in principle has been reached," said Mark Sutcliffe, chief executive of the Hong Kong FA.

"Final arrangements can't be confirmed yet because the EPL is also in discussion with the mainland authorities regarding one of the match days being held in China.

"We understand these discussions are also at an advanced stage and an announcement with final details is expected within the next few weeks."

Southampton are also thought to be in talks about participating in the tournament.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Read Next:
Henderson: 'We can defend a lot better'
>
View our homepages for Jurgen Klopp, Andre Villas Boas, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Jurgen Klopp watches on sternly during the Premier League game between Sunderland and Liverpool on January 2, 2017
Jurgen Klopp vows to "fight for everything"
 Tom Heaton of Burnley watches on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Yeovil Town at Turf Moor on August 17, 2013
Manchester City, Liverpool, Everton chasing Tom Heaton?
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits it is "difficult" signing players in January
Liverpool to visit Hong Kong in pre-season?Liverpool to send Markovic to Hull?Henderson: 'We can defend a lot better'Jurgen Klopp: 'Defending not good enough'Gerrard: 'Liverpool title win very difficult'
Result: Swansea City stun Liverpool at AnfieldTeam News: Clyne returns to Liverpool starting lineupLive Commentary: Liverpool 2-3 Swansea City - as it happenedPL trio take interest in Inter midfielder?Liverpool to make offer for Joe Hart?
> Liverpool Homepage
More Shanghai SIPG News
The Premier League's greatest trio Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino celebrate during the 6-1 win over Watford at Anfield on November 6, 2016
Liverpool to visit Hong Kong in pre-season?
 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring the second during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang puts end to Real Madrid speculation
 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action for Borussia Dortmund on December 15, 2015
Chinese side 'make £127m Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bid'
Oscar mobbed by fans upon China arrival
> Shanghai SIPG Homepage
More Southampton News
The Premier League's greatest trio Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino celebrate during the 6-1 win over Watford at Anfield on November 6, 2016
Liverpool to visit Hong Kong in pre-season?
 James Ward-Prowse celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
Live Commentary: Southampton 3-0 Leicester City - as it happened
 James Ward-Prowse celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
Result: Southampton ease to victory over Leicester City
Puel: 'Saints waiting to see on Van Dijk'Puel impressed by "management" after winWard-Prowse: "This is a turning point"Team News: Jay Rodriguez comes in for Shane LongOkazaki motivated to face "best friend" Yoshida
West Ham bring in Jose Fonte from SouthamptonWest Ham 'agree £8m Jose Fonte fee'Fonte 'closing in on West Ham move'Liverpool 'reject Southampton's Sakho loan bid'Result: Last-gasp Long goal sends Southampton through
> Southampton Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version