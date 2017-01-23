Liverpool to visit Hong Kong in pre-season?

Liverpool are reportedly in "advanced talks" to participate in pre-season tournament the Asia Trophy this summer.

As part of the tournament, Jurgen Klopp's side would face two other Premier League teams, the champions of Hong Kong and Andre Villas-Boas's Shanghai SIPG, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The matches would be held in Hong Kong and Shanghai on July 20 and 22, marking the Reds' first trip to Hong Kong in 10 years.

"Extensive discussions have taken place between the HKFA and the EPL over the last few months and an agreement in principle has been reached," said Mark Sutcliffe, chief executive of the Hong Kong FA.

"Final arrangements can't be confirmed yet because the EPL is also in discussion with the mainland authorities regarding one of the match days being held in China.

"We understand these discussions are also at an advanced stage and an announcement with final details is expected within the next few weeks."

Southampton are also thought to be in talks about participating in the tournament.