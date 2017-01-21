Jan 21, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
2-3
SwanseaSwansea City
Firmino (55', 69')
Klavan (36')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Llorente (48', 52'), Sigurdsson (74')
Fer (90')

Jordan Henderson: 'Liverpool can defend a lot better'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson admits that his side can defend a lot better following their shock 3-2 defeat at home to Swansea City in the Premier League.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 22, 2017 at 21:19 UK

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has admitted that his side could have defended better following their 3-2 defeat at home to Swansea City in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's men endured a difficult afternoon against the Welsh club as they fought back from two goals down, only to be thwarted by an eventual winner from Gylfi Sigurdsson not long after levelling the scores.

"We still feel very confident as a team, we've got brilliant players and we just need to keep going the way we have," Henderson told BT Sport after the game.

"I felt, as a team, at times we did [defend well] but at times we can defend a lot better.

"We need to make sure, especially when you get back in the game at 2-2, that first and foremost you defend and, with the quality we've got, you always fancy us to get another goal."

Liverpool currently occupy fourth spot in the league standings after 22 games played.

Liverpool's English midfielder Steven Gerrard walks by the pitch before the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Merseyside on May 16, 2015
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
