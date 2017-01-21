Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson admits that his side can defend a lot better following their shock 3-2 defeat at home to Swansea City in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's men endured a difficult afternoon against the Welsh club as they fought back from two goals down, only to be thwarted by an eventual winner from Gylfi Sigurdsson not long after levelling the scores.

"We still feel very confident as a team, we've got brilliant players and we just need to keep going the way we have," Henderson told BT Sport after the game.

"I felt, as a team, at times we did [defend well] but at times we can defend a lot better.

"We need to make sure, especially when you get back in the game at 2-2, that first and foremost you defend and, with the quality we've got, you always fancy us to get another goal."

Liverpool currently occupy fourth spot in the league standings after 22 games played.