Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that his side are involved in the Premier League title race this season, despite trailing Chelsea by seven points.

The Reds have lost just one of their last 19 league outings, but back-to-back draws since the turn of the year have seen them slip down to third place, seven points behind leaders Chelsea.

Liverpool will look to return to winning ways when they host struggling Swansea City at Anfield on Saturday, and Klopp urged his players to approach the game as if it was a final.

"In recent weeks we've had things harder than any of the other top teams and I'm really pleased with how my team has coped," he told reporters.

"We're really looking forward to this game. I don't know when it happened but in England every game now is like a final. Swansea are trying to survive.

"I don't know when the title run-in will start, maybe now and we're in the race. I hope for a special atmosphere tomorrow."

Klopp also revealed that Nathaniel Clyne and Jordan Henderson should be available for the match having returned to training.