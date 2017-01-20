Jurgen Klopp: 'Liverpool are in Premier League title race'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that his side are involved in the Premier League title race this season, despite trailing Chelsea by seven points.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 20, 2017 at 14:47 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that his side are in the Premier League title race this season.

The Reds have lost just one of their last 19 league outings, but back-to-back draws since the turn of the year have seen them slip down to third place, seven points behind leaders Chelsea.

Liverpool will look to return to winning ways when they host struggling Swansea City at Anfield on Saturday, and Klopp urged his players to approach the game as if it was a final.

"In recent weeks we've had things harder than any of the other top teams and I'm really pleased with how my team has coped," he told reporters.

"We're really looking forward to this game. I don't know when it happened but in England every game now is like a final. Swansea are trying to survive.

"I don't know when the title run-in will start, maybe now and we're in the race. I hope for a special atmosphere tomorrow."

Klopp also revealed that Nathaniel Clyne and Jordan Henderson should be available for the match having returned to training.

Liverpool full-back Nathaniel Clyne in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Derby County at the iPro Stadium on September 20, 2016
Read Next:
Clyne, Henderson back in training
>
View our homepages for Jurgen Klopp, Nathaniel Clyne, Jordan Henderson, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Jurgen Klopp: 'Liverpool are in Premier League title race'
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Jurgen Klopp: 'Mixed emotions over Sadio Mane form'
 Liverpool full-back Nathaniel Clyne in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Derby County at the iPro Stadium on September 20, 2016
Nathaniel Clyne, Jordan Henderson return to Liverpool training
Klopp: 'No update on Joel Matip'Liverpool 'reject Southampton's Sakho loan bid'Man United replace Real Madrid in rich listKlopp: 'My players looked embarrassed'Result: Liverpool win in FA Cup thanks to rare Lucas goal
Live Commentary: Plymouth Argyle 0-1 Liverpool - as it happenedReading confirm Tiago Ilori captureMatip left out of squad for FA Cup replayCoutinho hails Jurgen Klopp impactClyne 'to return against Swansea'
> Liverpool Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version