Jan 21, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
SwanseaSwansea City

Nathaniel Clyne, Jordan Henderson return to Liverpool training

Liverpool full-back Nathaniel Clyne in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Derby County at the iPro Stadium on September 20, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expects to have Nathaniel Clyne and Jordan Henderson available for Saturday's Premier League clash with Swansea City.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 20, 2017 at 14:18 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Nathaniel Clyne and Jordan Henderson are back in training ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Swansea City.

Clyne has missed the last two matches with a rib injury, while Henderson has only featured in one of Liverpool's last five games due to ongoing pain in his heel.

Klopp confirmed that neither were fully fit, but expects to have them available for the visit of the Swans if required.

"Clyne and Hendo were not in team training until now but should be back today, that's the last moment," he told reporters.

"We've had two running sessions, only to feel if (Clyne) can cope with the pain. I saw him yesterday and he was very up, so that's good.

"Hendo should be okay too. He felt the muscle a little bit more than he's used to but it's still about the heel. That's the problem."

Liverpool currently sit third in the Premier League table, seven points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Read Next:
Klopp: 'Mixed emotions over Mane form'
>
View our homepages for Nathaniel Clyne, Jordan Henderson, Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Jurgen Klopp: 'Liverpool are in Premier League title race'
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Jurgen Klopp: 'Mixed emotions over Sadio Mane form'
 Liverpool full-back Nathaniel Clyne in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Derby County at the iPro Stadium on September 20, 2016
Nathaniel Clyne, Jordan Henderson return to Liverpool training
Klopp: 'No update on Joel Matip'Liverpool 'reject Southampton's Sakho loan bid'Man United replace Real Madrid in rich listKlopp: 'My players looked embarrassed'Result: Liverpool win in FA Cup thanks to rare Lucas goal
Live Commentary: Plymouth Argyle 0-1 Liverpool - as it happenedReading confirm Tiago Ilori captureMatip left out of squad for FA Cup replayCoutinho hails Jurgen Klopp impactClyne 'to return against Swansea'
> Liverpool Homepage
More Swansea City News
Liverpool full-back Nathaniel Clyne in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Derby County at the iPro Stadium on September 20, 2016
Nathaniel Clyne, Jordan Henderson return to Liverpool training
 Swansea player Wayne Routledge in action during the Pre season friendly match between Swansea City and Deportivo La Coruna at Liberty Stadium on August 1, 2015
Gianfranco Zola confirms Birmingham City's interest in Wayne Routledge
 Gylfi Sigurdsson of Swansea City celebrates scoring his team's first goal against Norwich City at Liberty Stadium on March 5, 2016
Gylfi Sigurdsson 'to snub interest from elsewhere to stay at Swansea City'
Swansea complete deal for Tom CarrollBirmingham preparing Routledge swoop?Clyne 'to return against Swansea'Swansea confirm Martin Olsson signingTom Carroll 'undergoing medical at Swansea'
Clement: 'Defeat very disappointing'Result: Arsenal hit four past struggling SwanseaTeam News: Mesut Ozil returns for ArsenalLive Commentary: Swansea City 0-4 Arsenal - as it happenedTom Carroll 'closing in on Swansea move'
> Swansea City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version