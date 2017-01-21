Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expects to have Nathaniel Clyne and Jordan Henderson available for Saturday's Premier League clash with Swansea City.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Nathaniel Clyne and Jordan Henderson are back in training ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Swansea City.

Clyne has missed the last two matches with a rib injury, while Henderson has only featured in one of Liverpool's last five games due to ongoing pain in his heel.

Klopp confirmed that neither were fully fit, but expects to have them available for the visit of the Swans if required.

"Clyne and Hendo were not in team training until now but should be back today, that's the last moment," he told reporters.

"We've had two running sessions, only to feel if (Clyne) can cope with the pain. I saw him yesterday and he was very up, so that's good.

"Hendo should be okay too. He felt the muscle a little bit more than he's used to but it's still about the heel. That's the problem."

Liverpool currently sit third in the Premier League table, seven points adrift of leaders Chelsea.