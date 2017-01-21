Swansea City pick up their first ever league victory at Anfield by beating Liverpool 3-2 in Saturday's early kickoff in the Premier League.

Swansea City have defeated Liverpool 3-2 at Anfield to climb out of the Premier League relegation zone and inflict serious damage on their opponents' title charge.

All five goals came in the second half of the match, with Fernando Llorente and Roberto Firmino cancelling each other out before Gylfi Sigurdsson popped up with the decisive fifth.

The best chance of a disappointing first half for Liverpool fell to Emre Can early on, but he could only head the ball over the bar when picked out by a Jordan Henderson cross.

Adam Lallana then sent an overhead kick over the bar with what proved to be a rare attempt of any sort; Liverpool failing to register a shot on target in the opening 45 minutes.

It was actually Swansea, with six defeats in their last seven prior to today, who came closest to a breakthrough goal when Tom Carroll - one of two debutants in their starting ranks, along with Martin Olsson - saw his shot deflect off Dejan Lovren and clip the outside of the upright.

The second half started in complete contrast to the first, as Swansea raced into a two-goal lead in double-quick time on Merseyside thanks to a Fernando Llorente double.

Llorente prodded home from close range after Liverpool failed to deal with a corner into the box for his first away goal in the Premier League, before converting Carroll's left-sided cross with his head just four minutes later.

Roberto Firmino ensured that the Reds had hope of keeping their impressive Anfield record intact, though, as he nodded home from a James Milner ball to cut the deficit in half - the 50th goal scored by Liverpool in the Premier League this season.

Henderson then had an effort kept out by Lukasz Fabianski, but there was to be no stopping Firmino as he cushioned the ball with his chest and blasted past Fabianski on the half-volley to draw Liverpool level.

There only looked like being one winner in the minutes that followed, with the hosts - who had lost just three of their 28 games this season prior to this one - really upping the pressure.

Swansea incredibly regained their lead a little over 15 minutes from time, however, as Gylfi Sigurdsson tucked past Simon Mignolet after Carroll's blocked shot deflected into his path 10 yards out.