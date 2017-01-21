Jan 21, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
2-3
SwanseaSwansea City
Firmino (55', 69')
Klavan (36')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Llorente (48', 52'), Sigurdsson (74')
Fer (90')

Result: Swansea City stun Liverpool at Anfield to climb out of bottom three

Swansea City pick up their first ever league victory at Anfield by beating Liverpool 3-2 in Saturday's early kickoff in the Premier League.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 14:24 UK

Swansea City have defeated Liverpool 3-2 at Anfield to climb out of the Premier League relegation zone and inflict serious damage on their opponents' title charge.

All five goals came in the second half of the match, with Fernando Llorente and Roberto Firmino cancelling each other out before Gylfi Sigurdsson popped up with the decisive fifth.

The best chance of a disappointing first half for Liverpool fell to Emre Can early on, but he could only head the ball over the bar when picked out by a Jordan Henderson cross.

Adam Lallana then sent an overhead kick over the bar with what proved to be a rare attempt of any sort; Liverpool failing to register a shot on target in the opening 45 minutes.

It was actually Swansea, with six defeats in their last seven prior to today, who came closest to a breakthrough goal when Tom Carroll - one of two debutants in their starting ranks, along with Martin Olsson - saw his shot deflect off Dejan Lovren and clip the outside of the upright.

The second half started in complete contrast to the first, as Swansea raced into a two-goal lead in double-quick time on Merseyside thanks to a Fernando Llorente double.

Llorente prodded home from close range after Liverpool failed to deal with a corner into the box for his first away goal in the Premier League, before converting Carroll's left-sided cross with his head just four minutes later.

Roberto Firmino ensured that the Reds had hope of keeping their impressive Anfield record intact, though, as he nodded home from a James Milner ball to cut the deficit in half - the 50th goal scored by Liverpool in the Premier League this season.

Henderson then had an effort kept out by Lukasz Fabianski, but there was to be no stopping Firmino as he cushioned the ball with his chest and blasted past Fabianski on the half-volley to draw Liverpool level.

There only looked like being one winner in the minutes that followed, with the hosts - who had lost just three of their 28 games this season prior to this one - really upping the pressure.

Swansea incredibly regained their lead a little over 15 minutes from time, however, as Gylfi Sigurdsson tucked past Simon Mignolet after Carroll's blocked shot deflected into his path 10 yards out.

Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Croatia and Spain on June 21, 2016
Read Next:
PL trio take interest in Inter midfielder?
>
View our homepages for Emre Can, Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana, Tom Carroll, Martin Olsson, Dejan Lovren, Fernando Llorente, Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Lukasz Fabianski, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Simon Mignolet, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 2-3 Swansea City
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Result: Swansea City stun Liverpool at Anfield to climb out of bottom three
 Joel Matip in action for Liverpool on September 20, 2016
FIFA gives Joel Matip all-clear to resume playing for Liverpool
Team News: Clyne returns to Liverpool starting lineupPL trio take interest in Inter midfielder?Liverpool to make offer for England stopper?Preview: Liverpool vs. Swansea CityGerrard to become coach with Liverpool academy
Klopp hints at Philippe Coutinho startKlopp: 'Liverpool are in title race'Clyne, Henderson back in trainingKlopp: 'Mixed emotions over Mane form'Klopp: 'No update on Joel Matip'
> Liverpool Homepage
More Swansea City News
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 2-3 Swansea City
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Result: Swansea City stun Liverpool at Anfield to climb out of bottom three
 Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne in action during his side's Premier League clash with Watford at Anfield on November 6, 2016
Team News: Nathaniel Clyne returns to Liverpool starting lineup
Preview: Liverpool vs. Swansea CityPremier League duo plan move for Pritchard?Klopp hints at Philippe Coutinho startClyne, Henderson back in trainingZola confirms interest in Wayne Routledge
Gylfi Sigurdsson 'to stay at Swansea'Swansea complete deal for Tom CarrollBirmingham preparing Routledge swoop?Clyne 'to return against Swansea'Swansea confirm Martin Olsson signing
> Swansea City Homepage


Live Football
Africa Cup of Nations
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Cup
Scottish Championship
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool22136351272445
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
19Hull City2144132045-2516
20Sunderland2143142040-2015
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand