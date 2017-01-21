Jurgen Klopp: 'Defending not good enough'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp criticises his side's defence after they suffer a shock home defeat to Premier League strugglers Swansea City.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has described his side's defence as "not good enough" after they suffered a shock 3-2 defeat to Swansea City at Anfield on Saturday.

A Fernando Llorente brace early in the second half gave the relegation candidates an unlikely lead in the contest, but Roberto Firmino soon struck back with two of his own to restore parity.

Gylfi Sigurdsson then went on to grab a third for the Swans with 15 minutes of normal time remaining, handing the visitors three vital points and seriously damaging the Reds' title hopes in the process.

"I don't look for luck, but it was obvious we didn't have much luck today. They had a little more, especially when they were defending," Klopp told reporters at his post-match press conference.

"We showed again that when we are really on track then we are a strong side that can create chances and score goals. But the defending around all three goals was not good enough. 100%. That's a very important part of the game. It was very disappointing today."

The result also marked the end of Liverpool's remarkable year-long unbeaten streak at home, but Klopp insisted that he is not bothered by the end of the run.

"I don't care. It makes no difference," he added. "It's not that I can say we didn't lose for a long time, and maybe we've had other games where we deserved to lose more than today, but we didn't.

"Today it was a big opportunity for us to get three points. That's what makes it so frustrating. We gave them the opportunity to win the game, so they are the deserved winner."

Liverpool are now seven points adrift of league leaders Chelsea, who have a game in hand.