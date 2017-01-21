Jan 21, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
2-3
SwanseaSwansea City
Firmino (55', 69')
Klavan (36')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Llorente (48', 52'), Sigurdsson (74')
Fer (90')

Jurgen Klopp: 'Defending not good enough'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp criticises his side's defence after they suffer a shock home defeat to Premier League strugglers Swansea City.
Last Updated: Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 21:27 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has described his side's defence as "not good enough" after they suffered a shock 3-2 defeat to Swansea City at Anfield on Saturday.

A Fernando Llorente brace early in the second half gave the relegation candidates an unlikely lead in the contest, but Roberto Firmino soon struck back with two of his own to restore parity.

Gylfi Sigurdsson then went on to grab a third for the Swans with 15 minutes of normal time remaining, handing the visitors three vital points and seriously damaging the Reds' title hopes in the process.

"I don't look for luck, but it was obvious we didn't have much luck today. They had a little more, especially when they were defending," Klopp told reporters at his post-match press conference.

"We showed again that when we are really on track then we are a strong side that can create chances and score goals. But the defending around all three goals was not good enough. 100%. That's a very important part of the game. It was very disappointing today."

The result also marked the end of Liverpool's remarkable year-long unbeaten streak at home, but Klopp insisted that he is not bothered by the end of the run.

"I don't care. It makes no difference," he added. "It's not that I can say we didn't lose for a long time, and maybe we've had other games where we deserved to lose more than today, but we didn't.

"Today it was a big opportunity for us to get three points. That's what makes it so frustrating. We gave them the opportunity to win the game, so they are the deserved winner."

Liverpool are now seven points adrift of league leaders Chelsea, who have a game in hand.

Liverpool's English midfielder Steven Gerrard walks by the pitch before the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Merseyside on May 16, 2015
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
3Liverpool22136351272445
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Bournemouth2275103239-726
12Burnley2182112331-826
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2144132045-2516
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
