Wayne Rooney: 'I have utmost respect for Sir Bobby Charlton'

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Wayne Rooney says that he has "the utmost respect" for Sir Bobby Charlton as he breaks his record to become Manchester United's all-time leading goalscorer.
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has said that he has the "utmost respect" for Sir Bobby Charlton after breaking his 43-year record to become the club's all-time leading goal scorer.

The 31-year-old came off the bench against Stoke City this afternoon to notch up his 250th goal for the club, breaking Charlton's tally of 249 set in 1973.

"He's such an iconic figure, and has been for so long," Rooney told reporters. "When you sign for the club, you realise how important he is. To surpass him in goals is something I never thought I'd do. I have the utmost respect for him.

"He came and congratulated me in the dressing room so I know he's pleased in some way.

"I'm a team player but records are important. When you finish your career you can look back on it and it's something to tell your kids."

Meanwhile, Charlton has said that he is "delighted" for Rooney, describing him as "a true great for club and country".

Alex Ferguson congratulates Wayne Rooney upon winning the Premier League title in May 2013.
Ferguson praises "great servant" Rooney
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a shot during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Live Commentary: Stoke City 1-1 Manchester United - as it happened
Sir Alex Ferguson praises "great servant" Wayne Rooney
