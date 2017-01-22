New Transfer Talk header

Paul Clement reiterates stance on Chelsea target Fernando Llorente

Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
Paul Clement says that he wants to keep Fernando Llorente at Swansea City following his impressive two-goal display against Liverpool, despite interest from Chelsea.
Sunday, January 22, 2017

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has again made it clear that he intends to keep hold of Fernando Llorente this month, despite rumoured interest from Chelsea.

The Spaniard joined the Swans from Sevilla last summer in a big-money move and has so far made a positive impression on supporters, scoring two more goals in the shock 3-2 win over Liverpool on Saturday.

That took his tally for the campaign to eight in nine appearances, and Clement admits that it is important Swansea fend off any interest for their top performers as they look to keep afloat at the bottom end of the division.

"He played very well," talkSPORT quotes him as saying. "Am I afraid to lose him? I want to keep him here and the reason I want to keep him here is what he showed today.

"I think his performance was very good. The first time I was involved in this team was Crystal Palace and he showed all the qualities he had in that game. If you get the right kind of service into him he is a goalscorer but you have to give him service."

Clement also revealed last week that he has no intention of selling another star player in Gylfi Sigurdsson, who scored the decisive fifth goal of the match at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Jurgen Klopp: 'Defending not good enough'
