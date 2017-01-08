Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente, with Michy Batshuayi moving in the opposite direction.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is understood to be interested in reuniting with Llorente, who played under the Italian at Juventus and helped the club to the Serie A title in 2014.

Conte has previously ruled out the possibility of Batshuayi leaving the club this month, but Sky Sports News reports that the Premier League leaders could use him in a swap deal in order to get Llorente.

Batshuayi is yet to make a Premier League start for Chelsea since his £33m move from Marseille last summer, but did score in the 4-1 FA Cup victory over Peterborough United this afternoon.

Asked about a possible swap deal after that game, Conte told reporters: "I repeat always in the same, in this period - I don't like to talk about players of the other teams because it is not respectful to the player and for the team."

Llorente has scored six goals in 17 league outings for struggling Swansea this season.