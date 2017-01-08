New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea keen on Fernando Llorente, Michy Batshuayi swap deal

Michy Batshuayi controls the ball during the EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Bristol Rovers at Stamford Bridge on August 23, 2016
Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente, with Michy Batshuayi moving in the opposite direction.
Chelsea are reportedly considering a January move for Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente, with Michy Batshuayi heading in the opposite direction.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is understood to be interested in reuniting with Llorente, who played under the Italian at Juventus and helped the club to the Serie A title in 2014.

Conte has previously ruled out the possibility of Batshuayi leaving the club this month, but Sky Sports News reports that the Premier League leaders could use him in a swap deal in order to get Llorente.

Batshuayi is yet to make a Premier League start for Chelsea since his £33m move from Marseille last summer, but did score in the 4-1 FA Cup victory over Peterborough United this afternoon.

Asked about a possible swap deal after that game, Conte told reporters: "I repeat always in the same, in this period - I don't like to talk about players of the other teams because it is not respectful to the player and for the team."

Llorente has scored six goals in 17 league outings for struggling Swansea this season.

Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015 in Nottingham, England.
Michy Batshuayi controls the ball during the EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Bristol Rovers at Stamford Bridge on August 23, 2016
Chelsea keen on Fernando Llorente, Michy Batshuayi swap deal
