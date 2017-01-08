Chelsea to appeal John Terry red card

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte suggests that the club will appeal against the red card shown to captain John Terry during their FA Cup win over Peterborough United.

Terry was shown a straight red by referee Kevin Friend after he felled Lee Angol as the last man, bringing a premature end to his first start since October and first appearance since November.

However, Conte believes that the referee was wrong to brandish the red on two counts and is hopeful that the decision will be overturned on appeal.

"I think it wasn't right, this decision from the referee. He didn't take the opponent and also the second reason was because behind John there was [Branislav] Ivanovic to cover John," he told reporters.

"You have to respect the referee decision, but in this case maybe we will do an appeal for this situation. The situation is very clear and I think John didn't deserve this. It's a pity when this happens, because the red card is not good.

"I'm pleased for John, because he's showing me great commitment when I ask him to play, when he doesn't play. He's helping me a lot in the changing room. He's showing me to be a good player, but above all a good man."

Terry has now been responsible for three of the last six red cards shown to Chelsea players.