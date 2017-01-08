Jan 8, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
4-1
PeterboroughPeterborough United
Pedro (18', 75'), Batshuayi (44'), Willian (52')
Fabregas (24')
Terry (67')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Nichols (71')
Forrester (23'), Tafazolli (32')

Antonio Conte urges Michy Batshuayi to build on goal against Peterborough

Michy Batshuayi in action for Chelsea on August 20, 2016
© SilverHub
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte urges striker Michy Batshuayi to build on his goal against Peterborough United in the FA Cup.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 8, 2017 at 19:56 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has challenged Michy Batshuayi to use his goal against Peterborough United as a platform from which to kickstart his career at the club.

The Belgian was handed just his fourth start of the season as Chelsea welcomed League One side Peterborough to Stamford Bridge in the third round of the FA Cup, scoring his side's second goal in a 4-1 victory.

Conte talked up the importance of his striker getting on the scoresheet and urged him to build on his performance in order to challenge Diego Costa for a regular place in the first team.

"Michy played a good game. He showed me great commitment, great workrate. Also he scored a goal. For a forward it's always important to score for confidence," Conte told reporters.

"Now it's important for him to continue in this way and to give me the opportunity to have another solution in our squad."

Batshuayi is yet to start a Premier League game for Chelsea, scoring one goal in 12 substitute appearances.

John Terry of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on August 15, 2016
