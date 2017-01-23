New Transfer Talk header

Report: Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur interested in Inter Milan youngster Andrea Pinamonti

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are reportedly battling over the signature of teenage Inter Milan striker Andrea Pinamonti.
By , Reporter
Monday, January 23, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have reportedly expressed an interest in signing Inter Milan teenager Andrea Pinamonti.

The 17-year-old striker is considered one of the brightest prospects in Italian football, having made a substitute appearance for the Nerazzurri against Sparta Prague in December's Europa League clash at the San Siro.

According to Metro, Blues boss Antonio Conte is a big fan of Pinamonti, but Spurs are said to have been in touch with Inter over a possible deal and have contacted the youngster's representatives as well.

Pinamonti has scored 14 goals in 13 Primavera C league appearances for Inter's youth team this season.

Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Croatia and Spain on June 21, 2016
