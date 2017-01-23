Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have reportedly expressed an interest in signing Inter Milan teenager Andrea Pinamonti.
The 17-year-old striker is considered one of the brightest prospects in Italian football, having made a substitute appearance for the Nerazzurri against Sparta Prague in December's Europa League clash at the San Siro.
According to Metro, Blues boss Antonio Conte is a big fan of Pinamonti, but Spurs are said to have been in touch with Inter over a possible deal and have contacted the youngster's representatives as well.
Pinamonti has scored 14 goals in 13 Primavera C league appearances for Inter's youth team this season.