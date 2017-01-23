New Transfer Talk header

Championship trio chasing Scunthorpe United winger?

Josh Morris poses with his Player of the Month award for September 2016
Ipswich Town, Bristol City and Rotherham United are reportedly considering bidding for Scunthorpe United's in-form winger Josh Morris.
Championship strugglers Ipswich Town, Bristol City and Rotherham United have all been linked with a move for Scunthorpe United winger Josh Morris.

The 25-year-old has impressed with his performances for the League One promotion hopefuls this season, scoring 17 goals and registering nine assists in 27 appearances.

According to HITC Sport, Tractor Boys boss Mick McCarthy is a big fan of Morris and is in the market for reinforcements to his front line this month.

Bristol are in the market for a left-winger as they prepare to lose Luke Freeman, while rock-bottom Rotherham are eyeing a number of targets as they bid for an unlikely escape from relegation.

Morris, a product of the Blackburn Rovers academy, joined Scunthorpe from fellow third-tier side Bradford City last summer.

