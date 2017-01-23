New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

West Ham United striker joins Oxford United on loan

West Ham United's teenage striker Toni Martinez joins League One side Oxford United on loan until the end of the season.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 23, 2017 at 15:32 UK

West Ham United's teenage striker Toni Martinez has moved to League One side Oxford United on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old has yet to feature for the senior steam but has been a regular for the Development side, with 12 goals in 11 appearances this season.


"It's an exciting signing," said Oxford manager Michael Appleton. "He has a terrific scoring record and is very highly thought of at West Ham so it is great that clubs think of Oxford United as a club where we help nurture talented young footballers and help their development. He will certainly add some serious competition for us at the top of the pitch."

Martinez added: "This is a great opportunity at a very good club. It is an important step for me and one I am really looking forward to."

The Spaniard moved to the Hammers from Valencia last summer in a £2.4m deal.

A general view of Upton Park, home of West Ham United on October 15, 2011
Read Next:
Martinez "quite close" to West Ham move
>
View our homepages for Toni Martinez, Michael Appleton, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Sports Mole logo
West Ham United striker joins Oxford United on loan
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring for West Ham United against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
Marseille to increase bid for West Ham United's wantaway star Dimitri Payet?
 A general shot of the corner flag at Goodison Park prior to their Premier League clash with West Ham United on October 30, 2016
Everton youngster close to sealing switch to West Ham United?
Nice join race to sign Dimitri Payet?Report: Hull reject Boro's Snodgrass bidAngelo Ogbonna ruled out for seasonBoro boss Karanka 'proud' in defeatResult: Hammers ease past Boro
Team News: Bamford on bench for BoroPayet to fly to Marseille over weekend?West Ham bring in Jose Fonte from SouthamptonMarseille 'end interest in Dimitri Payet'Hammers to complain to FIFA over Payet?
> West Ham United Homepage
More Oxford United News
Sports Mole logo
West Ham United striker joins Oxford United on loan
 A general view outside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City and Chelsea at Liberty Stadium on January 17, 2015
Swansea City face Coventry City in EFL Trophy
 Wigan chairman Dave Whelan kisses the trophy following his team's 1-0 victory during the FA Cup with Budweiser Final between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on May 11, 2013
FA Cup holders Manchester United face 2013 winners Wigan Athletic in fourth round
Swansea City face Wolves in EFL TrophyEnglish trio consider bid for teenager?First-round debutants handed Oxford United tieResult: Leicester squeeze past OxfordBristol City sign Oxford winger O'Dowda
Roofe joins Leeds on four-year dealGray named Championship Player of the YearMichael Appleton extends Oxford contractResult: Barnsley win Johnstone's Paint TrophyLive Commentary: Oxford 2-3 Barnsley - as it happened
> Oxford United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version