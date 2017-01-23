West Ham United's teenage striker Toni Martinez joins League One side Oxford United on loan until the end of the season.

West Ham United's teenage striker Toni Martinez has moved to League One side Oxford United on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old has yet to feature for the senior steam but has been a regular for the Development side, with 12 goals in 11 appearances this season.

A warm welcome to striker Toni Martinez who joins on loan from @WestHamUtd FULL STORY https://t.co/ERohgA8BN4 #OUFC pic.twitter.com/xcdnO288Eu — Oxford United FC (@OUFCOfficial) January 23, 2017

"It's an exciting signing," said Oxford manager Michael Appleton. "He has a terrific scoring record and is very highly thought of at West Ham so it is great that clubs think of Oxford United as a club where we help nurture talented young footballers and help their development. He will certainly add some serious competition for us at the top of the pitch."

Martinez added: "This is a great opportunity at a very good club. It is an important step for me and one I am really looking forward to."

The Spaniard moved to the Hammers from Valencia last summer in a £2.4m deal.