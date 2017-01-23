West Ham United's teenage striker Toni Martinez has moved to League One side Oxford United on loan until the end of the season.
The 19-year-old has yet to feature for the senior steam but has been a regular for the Development side, with 12 goals in 11 appearances this season.
A warm welcome to striker Toni Martinez who joins on loan from @WestHamUtd FULL STORY https://t.co/ERohgA8BN4 #OUFC pic.twitter.com/xcdnO288Eu— Oxford United FC (@OUFCOfficial) January 23, 2017
"It's an exciting signing," said Oxford manager Michael Appleton. "He has a terrific scoring record and is very highly thought of at West Ham so it is great that clubs think of Oxford United as a club where we help nurture talented young footballers and help their development. He will certainly add some serious competition for us at the top of the pitch."
Martinez added: "This is a great opportunity at a very good club. It is an important step for me and one I am really looking forward to."
The Spaniard moved to the Hammers from Valencia last summer in a £2.4m deal.