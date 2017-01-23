New Transfer Talk header

Birmingham City sign Dan Scarr from non-league side Stourbridge

General view ahead of kick off in the npower Championship match between Birmingham City and Nottingham Forest, at St Andrews Stadium on February 25, 2012
Birmingham City announce that they have completed the signing of Stourbridge defender Dan Scarr.
Birmingham City have announced that they have signed Stourbridge defender Dan Scarr for an undisclosed fee.

Scarr was one of Stourbridge's key men during their run to the third round of the FA Cup, while he also scored in their narrow defeat to Wycombe Wanderers at the start of the year.

His performances for the Northern Premier League side resulted in an invitation to train with Premier League side West Bromwich Albion but after failing to win a contract at The Hawthorns, Birmingham made their move.

After impressing during a trial, Scarr - who has previously been on the books of Worcester City and Redditch - has been handed a two-and-a-half year contract at St Andrew's.

He will now attempt to break into the first-team setup at the club, who currently occupy a mid-table position in the Championship.

