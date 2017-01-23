New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: James Hanson to swap Bradford City for Sheffield United

James Hanson of Bradford celebrates his goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Bradford City and Brentford at the Coral Windows Stadium on September 7, 2013
© Getty Images
Sheffield United are set to sign Bradford City striker James Hanson for an undisclosed fee, according to reports.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 23, 2017 at 21:15 UK

Bradford City striker James Hanson is set to complete a move to Sheffield United this week for an undisclosed fee, according to reports.

The 29-year-old joined the Bantams from non-league Guiseley in 2009 and has scored 77 goals in 281 league appearances for the West Yorkshire club.

According to BBC Sport, the Blades are hopeful of completing a deal for Hanson - who is out of contract at the end of the season - before Tuesday's League One home clash against Fleetwood Town.

Hanson was part of the Bradford side that reached the League Cup final against all odds in 2013, before winning promotion from League Two at the end of the season.

Jordan Bowery of Rotherham looks to get past Brighton's Gordon Greer during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Rotherham United at The Amex Stadium on October 25, 2014
Read Next:
Jordan Bowery makes Bradford loan move
>
View our homepages for James Hanson, Football
Your Comments
More Bradford City News
James Hanson of Bradford celebrates his goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Bradford City and Brentford at the Coral Windows Stadium on September 7, 2013
Report: James Hanson to swap Bradford City for Sheffield United
 James Meredith of Bradford City in action during the npower League Two match against Northampton Town on April 6, 2013
Norwich City considering bid for Bradford City defender James Meredith?
 A general view outside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City and Chelsea at Liberty Stadium on January 17, 2015
Swansea City face Coventry City in EFL Trophy
Newcastle's Vuckic joins Bradford on loanBradford sign Polish striker Vincent RabiegaBurnley fan banned for 'racially abusing player'Burnley confirm "racial incident" at friendlyBradford 'activate Colin Doyle's £1 release clause'
Bradford appoint Stuart McCall as managerMcCall 'agrees in principle to rejoin Bradford'Bolton appoint Parkinson as managerBradford City confirm German takeoverResult: Millwall make League One playoff final
> Bradford City Homepage
More Sheffield United News
James Hanson of Bradford celebrates his goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Bradford City and Brentford at the Coral Windows Stadium on September 7, 2013
Report: James Hanson to swap Bradford City for Sheffield United
 Joe Riley and Andre Romer in action during the Europa League game between Manchester United and FC Midtjylland on February 25, 2016
Sheffield United sign Manchester United youngster Joe Riley on loan
 Ethan Ebanks-Landell in action for Wolves on August 12, 2014
Ethan Ebanks-Landell signs new long-term deal with Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brown, Alexander up for L1 monthly gongBolton drawn at home to Sheffield UnitedLeague One MOTM nominees announcedSheffield United sign Reece BrownEverton sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Lafferty joins Sheffield United on loanBlades bring in Wolves defender on loanBirmingham sign Blades forward Che AdamsBirmingham closing in on Blades forward?Rowett: 'Birmingham struggling to compete'
> Sheffield United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd28176553322157
2Scunthorpe UnitedScunthorpe27167453262755
3Bolton WanderersBolton26155635191650
4Fleetwood Town27137740291146
5Bradford CityBradford281113434231146
6Rochdale27143104136545
7Southend UnitedSouthend2711973934542
8Peterborough UnitedPeterborough2611874031941
9Millwall2711794240240
10Bristol Rovers28116114750-339
11AFC Wimbledon2791083833537
12Oxford UnitedOxford Utd27107103430437
13Walsall2791083335-237
14Charlton AthleticCharlton2681263326736
15Port Vale2688102939-1032
16MK Dons2687113437-331
17Gillingham2787123443-931
18Northampton TownNorthampton2886143948-930
19Swindon TownSwindon2878132741-1429
20Shrewsbury TownShrewsbury2877142740-1328
21Bury2875164355-1226
22Chesterfield2875162845-1726
23Oldham AthleticOldham26410121328-1522
24Coventry CityCoventry2749142339-1621
> Full Version