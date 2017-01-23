Sheffield United are set to sign Bradford City striker James Hanson for an undisclosed fee, according to reports.

Bradford City striker James Hanson is set to complete a move to Sheffield United this week for an undisclosed fee, according to reports.

The 29-year-old joined the Bantams from non-league Guiseley in 2009 and has scored 77 goals in 281 league appearances for the West Yorkshire club.

According to BBC Sport, the Blades are hopeful of completing a deal for Hanson - who is out of contract at the end of the season - before Tuesday's League One home clash against Fleetwood Town.

Hanson was part of the Bradford side that reached the League Cup final against all odds in 2013, before winning promotion from League Two at the end of the season.