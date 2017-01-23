New Transfer Talk header

Crystal Palace "close" to Patrick van Aanholt capture

Patrick van Aanholt celebrates scoring during the game between Sunderland and Aston Villa on January 2, 2016
Crystal Palace reportedly close in on a deal for Sunderland defender Patrick van Aanholt.
Monday, January 23, 2017

Crystal Palace are reportedly close to agreeing a deal to sign Patrick van Aanholt from relegation rivals Sunderland.

The 26-year-old left-back is thought to be a top target for Eagles manager Sam Allardyce this month as he looks to fix the club's woeful defence record, which has seen them concede an average of almost two goals every game and keep just one clean sheet all season.

Palace are thought to have failed with a £7m bid 10 days ago, but according to ESPN, the club have now upped their offer to £12m and are hopeful of securing the deal.

Black Cats manager David Moyes has previously insisted that the Dutchman is not for sale but is now thought to be resigned to losing him so that he can use the cash to bring in new additions.

Van Aanholt moved to the Stadium of Light from Chelsea in 2014 and has gone on to make 95 appearances in all competitions.

Patrick van Aanholt celebrates during the game between Spurs and Sunderland on January 16, 2016
