Marseille are reportedly planning an improved offer for West Ham United's Dimitri Payet, despite previous claims that they had ended interest in the unsettled star.

Marseille are reportedly planning to table an improved bid for West Ham United's unsettled star Dimitri Payet.

Widespread reports have claimed that the 29-year-old is determined to return to Marseille, where he spent two years of his career before joining the Hammers in 2015.

Last week, Sky Sports News claimed that the Ligue 1 outfit walked away from the deal due to the Hammers' refusal to budge on their asking price.

However, according to the London Evening Standard, who claim that West Ham are holding out for £35m, Marseille will launch a fresh offer after their bid of £26.5m was turned down.

Payet has been training with the Under-23s since telling manager Slaven Bilic that he no longer wants to play for West Ham.