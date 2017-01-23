New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Liverpool open to sending Lazar Markovic to Hull City on loan?

Lazar Markovic of Liverpool in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on August 25, 2014
© Getty Images
Liverpool are reportedly willing to cancel Lazar Markovic's loan at Sporting Lisbon and send him to Hull City.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 23, 2017 at 11:46 UK

Liverpool are reportedly willing to send Lazar Markovic to fellow Premier League club Hull City on loan for the rest of the season following his disappointing spell at Sporting Lisbon.

The winger moved to the Portuguese outfit last summer, but the club wants to cut short the loan following a stint which has seen Markovic make just six league appearances.

According to ESPN, Liverpool will cancel the 22-year-old's loan if he agrees to move to the KCOM Stadium for the remainder of the campaign.

Markovic has failed to impress at Anfield since his £20m switch from Benfica in 2014, making just 34 appearances and scoring three goals.

The winger spent last season on loan at Fenerbahce.

Alex Neil Manager of Norwich City looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Everton at Carrow Road on December 12, 2015
Read Next:
Norwich agree deal for Sporting defender?
>
View our homepages for Lazar Markovic, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Jurgen Klopp watches on sternly during the Premier League game between Sunderland and Liverpool on January 2, 2017
Jurgen Klopp vows to "fight for everything"
 Tom Heaton of Burnley watches on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Yeovil Town at Turf Moor on August 17, 2013
Manchester City, Liverpool, Everton chasing Tom Heaton?
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits it is "difficult" signing players in January
Liverpool to visit Hong Kong in pre-season?Liverpool to send Markovic to Hull?Henderson: 'We can defend a lot better'Jurgen Klopp: 'Defending not good enough'Gerrard: 'Liverpool title win very difficult'
Result: Swansea City stun Liverpool at AnfieldTeam News: Clyne returns to Liverpool starting lineupLive Commentary: Liverpool 2-3 Swansea City - as it happenedPL trio take interest in Inter midfielder?Liverpool to make offer for Joe Hart?
> Liverpool Homepage
More Hull City News
Diego Costa of Chelsea in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on October 30, 2016
Live Commentary: Chelsea 2-0 Hull City - as it happened
 Ryan Mason in action for Hull City on October 1, 2016
Ryan Mason awake, doing "good" in hospital
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016
Result: Chelsea extend lead at top of Premier League table with win over Hull City
Gary Cahill visits Mason in hospitalPhelan confident Mason will resume careerLiverpool to send Markovic to Hull?Mason undergoes operation after skull fractureCahill: 'I see a healthy gap for us'
Hull City eyeing £13m Luka Milivojevic?Conte: 'I hope this ends Costa speculation'Antonio Conte 'pleased' for Diego CostaSilva frustrated by "cheap" goalCahill "delighted" to have Costa back
> Hull City Homepage
More Sporting Lisbon News
Lazar Markovic of Liverpool in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on August 25, 2014
Liverpool open to sending Lazar Markovic to Hull City on loan?
 Alex Neil Manager of Norwich City looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Everton at Carrow Road on December 12, 2015
Norwich City agree deal for Sporting Lisbon defender Marvin Zeegelaar?
 Karim Benzema, who got the keys to my bimmer, celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Espanyol on January 31, 2016
Result: Karim Benzema fires Real Madrid into last 16 of Champions League
Team News: Ramos replaces Nacho in Real Madrid XILive Commentary: Sporting Lisbon 1-2 Real Madrid - as it happenedZidane expects "very difficult" Sporting testSantos reveals Cristiano Ronaldo regretRonaldo excited for "special" Sporting return
Real Madrid 'to scout Gelson' once againBraida: 'Barcelona are following Gelson'Ranieri hints at Adrien Silva moveReport: Man United scout Carvalho againResult: Morata breaks Sporting hearts in Spain
> Sporting Lisbon Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version