Liverpool are reportedly willing to send Lazar Markovic to fellow Premier League club Hull City on loan for the rest of the season following his disappointing spell at Sporting Lisbon.

The winger moved to the Portuguese outfit last summer, but the club wants to cut short the loan following a stint which has seen Markovic make just six league appearances.

According to ESPN, Liverpool will cancel the 22-year-old's loan if he agrees to move to the KCOM Stadium for the remainder of the campaign.

Markovic has failed to impress at Anfield since his £20m switch from Benfica in 2014, making just 34 appearances and scoring three goals.

The winger spent last season on loan at Fenerbahce.