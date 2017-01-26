Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The transfer window is open! Clubs around the UK and Europe have one final chance to strengthen their squads for the second half of the season.

Thursday morning's headlines:

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Brad Guzan bound for Major League Soccer

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Brad Guzan signs a pre-contract agreement with Atlanta United. Read more.

Nottingham Forest 'make loan approach for Jerome Sinclair'

Nottingham Forest reportedly line up a loan swoop for Watford's Jerome Sinclair. Read more.

Sunderland consider bid for Queens Park Rangers defender Nedum Onuoha?

Sunderland are reportedly considering a move for Queens Park Rangers defender Nedum Onuoha. Read more.

Aston Villa to secure loan deal for Arsenal striker Chuba Akpom?

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal striker Chuba Akpom on loan until the end of the season. Read more.

Fulham to loan Werder Bremen midfielder Athanasios Petsos?

Fulham are reportedly looking to push through a loan deal for Werder Bremen midfielder Athanasios Petsos. Read more.

Liverpool to pay release clause of Bayer Leverkusen winger Julian Brandt?

Liverpool are reportedly ready to pay the buy-out clause of Bayer Leverkusen winger Julian Brandt. Read more.

Patrice Evra moves closer to Marseille switch?

Juventus defender Patrice Evra is reportedly flying to France to complete a medical ahead of a potential move to Marseille. Read more.

Everton miss out on Werder Bremen midfielder Thomas Delaney

Everton reportedly fail in an audacious attempt to sign Thomas Delaney, who left Copenhagen to join Werder Bremen at the start of the transfer window. Read more.

Barnsley complete loan deal for Leicester City midfielder Matty James

Barnsley announce that they have completed the loan signing of Leicester City midfielder Matty James. Read more.

Winger Josh Murphy signs new deal with Norwich City

Norwich City announce that winger Josh Murphy has signed a new long-term deal with the Canaries. Read more.

Real Madrid's Pepe 'agrees China deal'

A report claims that experienced centre-back Pepe will leave Real Madrid to join Hebei China Fortune at the end of the season. Read more.

Shanghai Shenhua 'want Odion Ighalo'

A report claims that Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua will step up their efforts to sign Watford striker Odion Ighalo. Read more.

Iago Aspas: 'Paris Saint-Germain asked about me'

Spain forward Iago Aspas says that Paris Saint-Germain wanted to sign him this month, but he is intent on 'retiring' at Celta Vigo. Read more.

Sergio Araujo 'to join AEK Athens on loan'

A report claims that unsettled Las Palmas striker Sergio Araujo is close to joining Geek side AEK Athens on loan. Read more.

Robert Lewandowski "very happy" at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski denies that a move to either Barcelona or Real Madrid last summer 'would have been a step up'. Read more.

Watford sign Mauro Zarate from Fiorentina

Watford complete the signing of Argentine attacker Mauro Zarate from Fiorentina on a two-and-a-half year contract. Read more.

Christoper Samba 'on trial at Crystal Palace'

Experienced centre-back Christopher Samba trains with Crystal Palace as he bids to return to English football, according to a number of reports. Read more.

Report: Reece Oxford to join Rangers on loan

A report claims that Scottish giants Rangers are close to agreeing a loan deal for West Ham United's Reece Oxford. Read more.

Marseille 'will not up £25m Dimitri Payet bid'

Marseille reportedly tell West Ham United that £25m is their final offer for France international Dimitri Payet. Read more.

Fenerbahce 'eye Charlie Adam'

A report claims that Fenerbahce want to bring Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam to Turkish football before the end of the month. Read more.

Aston Villa sign Icelandic midfielder Birkir Bjarnason

Aston Villa complete the signing of Iceland midfielder Birkir Bjarnason from Basel. Read more.

David Goodwillie leaves Plymouth Argyle after 'rape' ruling

David Goodwillie leaves League Two side Plymouth Argyle "by mutual agreement" after a judge ruled that he had raped a woman in 2011. Read more.

Aston Villa close in on Iceland international

Aston Villa are thought to be close to a deal for Basel's Icelandic midfielder Birkir Bjarnason. Read more.

Dimitri Payet 'excluded from Dubai training camp'

West Ham United's wantaway winger Dimitri Payet is reportedly excluded from the club's winter training camp trip to Dubai. Read more.

Aston Villa sign Barnsley defender James Bree

Aston Villa sign Barnsley defender James Bree on a four-and-a-half year deal. Read more.

Chelsea to swap Thibaut Courtois for Alvaro Morata?

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte reportedly agrees to let Thibaut Courtois leave for Real Madrid in exchange for Alvaro Morata. Read more.

Borussia Dortmund 'open to £65m Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sale'

Boussia Dortmund are thought to be open to the idea of selling forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in a £65m deal. Read more.

Antonio Conte to replace Thibaut Courtois with Diego Lopez?

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte reportedly considers 35-year-old goalkeeper Diego Lopez as a potential replacement for Thibaut Courtois. Read more.

Jose Mourinho 'rejects Anthony Martial loan offers'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly rules out a loan exit for Anthony Martial amid reported interest from Sevilla. Read more.

Everton sign Wolfsburg winger

Everton sign young Wolfsburg winger Anton Donkor on loan until the end of the season. Read more.

Philippe Coutinho signs new long-term Liverpool deal

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho signs a new "long-term" deal with the club. Read more.