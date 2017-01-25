Everton sign Wolfsburg winger

Everton sign young Wolfsburg winger Anton Donkor on loan until the end of the season.

Everton have signed Wolfsburg winger Anton Donkor on loan until the end of the season.

📝 | We have today signed young German forward Anton Donkor on loan from @VfL_Wolfsburg for the rest of the season. Welcome, Anton! #EFC pic.twitter.com/Q3tG7eW9XM — Everton (@Everton) January 25, 2017

The 19-year-old has yet to feature for the Bundesliga side and has instead been turning out for the B team in the lower leagues.

The Germany under-20 international, who had also been linked with Aston Villa, will initially feature for the Toffees' under-23s side in the Premier League 2.

"I'm very happy and grateful to be here," he told the club's website. "I know this is a great club and I like the way they play. I'm looking forward to challenging myself in English football.

"USM Finch Farm is an impressive place. The facilities are great and I'm looking forward to getting started here. I think I can learn from the good young players that are already here and hopefully we can be successful together."

Donkor, who can play in a number of attacking positions, is contracted with Die Wolfe until 2020.