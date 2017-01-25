Watford sign Mauro Zarate from Fiorentina

Watford complete the signing of Argentine attacker Mauro Zarate from Fiorentina on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Watford have completed the signing of Argentine attacker Mauro Zarate from Fiorentina.

The 29-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Hornets and returns to the Premier League having previously spent time in England with West Ham United, Queens Park Rangers and Birmingham City.

The Argentine left West Ham to join Fiorentina in January 2016 and has scored twice in seven Serie A appearances this term.

Zarate, whose arrival at Vicarage Road casts doubt over the future of Odion Ighalo, will wear the number 20 for his new club.

He could make his debut for the Hornets in their FA Cup fourth-round clash with Millwall at the weekend.