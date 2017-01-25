Norwich City announce that winger Josh Murphy has signed a new long-term deal with the Canaries.

Winger Josh Murphy has signed a new long-term deal with Norwich City.

The 21-year-old had been attracting interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers, but the Canaries have moved to tie up the future of the player until 2021.

Murphy told the club's official website: "I'm really happy to get this done. It's another four-and-a-half years at the club I love. I've always wanted to play in this first-team and I've enjoyed every minute.

"My main focus now is getting a regular place in the team and helping us push right back up the league. We're not that far off the play-offs now and everyone's aim is to get back in the Premier League."

Murphy has made 44 appearances for Norwich in all competitions, although only seven of those have come from the starting lineup.