Nottingham Forest 'make loan approach for Jerome Sinclair'

Liverpool's foward Jerome Sinclair in action during the UEFA Youth League match between SL Benfica and Liverpool FC on February 24, 2015
Nottingham Forest reportedly line up a loan swoop for Watford's Jerome Sinclair.
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 20:48 UK

Nottingham Forest have reportedly made an approach to sign Watford forward Jerome Sinclair on a temporary deal.

The Championship club's caretaker manager Gary Brazil is keen to take the former Liverpool youngster on loan, according to Sky Sports News.

Sinclair has made five Premier League appearances since joining Watford in the summer, scoring his first goal for the club against Burton Albion in the FA Cup.

He became the youngest player to feature for Liverpool when he made his debut against West Bromwich Albion in 2012, but managed just four subsequent appearances for the club.

Brazil, who is at the Forest helm temporarily after Philippe Montanier was sacked, is said to have been given the go-ahead to strengthen the squad by owner Fawaz Al-Hasawi.

Rennes' French head coach Philippe Montanier looks on during the French L1 football match Lille vs Rennes on January 24, 2014
Forest sack manager Philippe Montanier
