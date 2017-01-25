Everton reportedly fail in an audacious attempt to sign Thomas Delaney, who left Copenhagen to join Werder Bremen at the start of the transfer window.

Everton have reportedly failed in a bid to tempt Werder Bremen into the sale of Thomas Delaney.

The midfielder has recently linked up with Bremen after signing a pre-contract agreement to sign for the Bundesliga side at the start of the transfer window.

The Danish international remained at Copenhagen during the first half of the campaign, and he featured on a regular basis both domestically and in the Champions League.

Due to players being prevented from playing for more than two clubs in a season, it meant that Everton had to act fast if they were to be successful with an £8m bid, the Liverpool Echo reports.

However, the offer was rejected and Bremen ensured that Delaney would remain their player until the summer by handing him his debut against Borussia Dortmund last weekend.