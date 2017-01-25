New Transfer Talk header

Everton miss out on Werder Bremen midfielder Thomas Delaney

Thomas Delaney of FC Copenhagen and Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid vie for the ball during the UEFA Champions League group B football match FC Copenhagen v Real Madrid CF on December 10, 2013
Everton reportedly fail in an audacious attempt to sign Thomas Delaney, who left Copenhagen to join Werder Bremen at the start of the transfer window.
Everton have reportedly failed in a bid to tempt Werder Bremen into the sale of Thomas Delaney.

The midfielder has recently linked up with Bremen after signing a pre-contract agreement to sign for the Bundesliga side at the start of the transfer window.

The Danish international remained at Copenhagen during the first half of the campaign, and he featured on a regular basis both domestically and in the Champions League.

Due to players being prevented from playing for more than two clubs in a season, it meant that Everton had to act fast if they were to be successful with an £8m bid, the Liverpool Echo reports.

However, the offer was rejected and Bremen ensured that Delaney would remain their player until the summer by handing him his debut against Borussia Dortmund last weekend.

Everton's Spanish midfielder Gerard Deulofeu celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Sunderland at Goodison Park in Liverpool on November 1, 2015.
Everton sign Wolfsburg winger
 AC Milan striker M'Baye Niang in action against Verona on August 24, 2013
Vincenzo Montella confirms M'Baye Niang may leave AC Milan
New Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic watches from the stands as his side take on Rotherham on December 29, 2015
Fulham to loan Werder Bremen midfielder Athanasios Petsos?
 Serge Gnabry in action for Arsenal on January 24, 2014
Serge Gnabry: 'Leaving Arsenal was the right choice to make'
